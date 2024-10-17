Clearpath Robotics Launches New Version Of Husky Mobile Robot Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Clearpath Robotics launches new version of Husky mobile robot

Clearpath Robotics a global leader in autonomous mobile robots for research and development, has launched Husky A300, the next-generation version of its flagship rugged mobile robotic platform.

Clearpath, which is part of Rockwell Automation, says the new robot offers“superior performance, durability, and flexibility, empowering robotics researchers and innovators to tackle the most complex challenges in demanding environments”.

With key improvements in speed, weather resistance, payload capacity and runtime, Husky A300 is“poised to redefine the possibilities” for robotics research and development, driving forward the next generation of groundbreaking discoveries and applications, adds Clearpath.

Robin Lefler, general manager, says:“Over the past decade, we have watched the original Husky drive remarkable advancements in robotics across various fields, including agriculture, mining, inspection, academia, and beyond.

“Its open architecture and support for the Robot Operating System (ROS) has spurred unprecedented worldwide collaboration.

“With Husky A300, we've built on that legacy, blending our extensive experience with many key technical advancements to deliver a robotic platform that both existing users and newcomers will love.”

At the core of the Husky A300 is a powerful, high-torque drivetrain with four brushless motors, allowing for speeds up to 2 m/s – twice as fast as the original version – and a payload capacity of up to 100 kg.

Versatile power options allow for extended runtimes of up to 12 hours for increased uptime and uninterrupted use in the field and lab.

As with all Clearpath mobile robots, Husky A300 provides a flexible payload interface and various compute options for easily integrating third-party components and accessories, including cameras, LiDARs, manipulators and custom appliances.

Engineered with a robust aluminum weather resistant chassis and an IP54 rating, Husky A300 is designed to withstand even the harshest environments, from extreme temperatures to rain to industrial environments.

Husky A300 offers new visual features designed to enhance user interaction, safety and operational awareness.

The robot now includes four programmable LED lights – two positioned at the front and two at the back – that provide real-time status updates, allowing users to easily monitor its operational state.

Complementing this, a 3.70′′ e-ink display delivers key information such as battery status and charge levels, ensuring users are always informed about the robot's performance.

Husky A300 provides industry reference ROS implementation, documentation and tutorials. The robot ships with ROS 2 Jazzy, with demos of Nav2, MoveIt 2 and other Clearpath and ROS developer utilities.

Purpose-built platform

As part of the release of Husky A300, Clearpath is offering a configuration of A300 as a turnkey, autonomous mobile robot.

This variant, called Husky AMP (Autonomous Mobile Platform), includes a fully integrated sensor suite for navigation, pre-installed and configured OutdoorNav navigation software, an optional wireless charging dock and an easy-to-use web-based user interface.

Robotics developers can easily integrate payloads onto the mounting deck, carry out a simple software integration through the OutdoorNav interface, and get their system working in the field faster and more efficiently.

Robin Lefler, general manager, says:“Husky AMP shortens the time to develop and deploy a useful robotic solution and lowers the technical barrier to entry to building with Clearpath platforms.

“You no longer need to be a ROS developer or a roboticist to build and deploy an autonomous solution in the field.

“With Husky A300, our goal is to continue leading the research and development market for mobile robots, while also offering users a more expedient path to deploying robot systems into industry with our platforms.”