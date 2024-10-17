Techmediabreaks Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Appoints Robert Eno As New CEO To Lead Next Phase Of Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT)

has appointed Robert Eno as its new chief executive officer, effective Oct. 21, 2024. Eno, who joined the company as President in January 2023, will focus on guiding HeartBeam through FDA 510(k) clearance and preparing for commercialization of its transformative vector-based cardiac technology. Founder and current CEO, Dr. Branislav Vajdic, will transition to president, concentrating on advancing the company's innovative and artificial intelligence applications. HeartBeam's captures the heart's electrical signals in three dimensions and aims to revolutionize cardiac care with a credit card-sized device capable of synthesizing a 12-lead ECG. With extensive experience in MedTech and strategic growth, Eno is expected to position the company for continued success.

About HeartBeam Inc.

HeartBeam is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming cardiac care by providing powerful cardiac insights wherever the patient is. The company is creating the first-ever cable-free 12-lead ECG capable of capturing the heart's electrical signals from three dimensions. This platform technology is designed to be used in portable devices that can be used wherever the patient is to deliver actionable heart intelligence. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care - all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining the future of cardiac health management. The company holds 13 U.S. and 4 international-issued patents related to technology enablement. For more information, visit



