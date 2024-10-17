Collaborating For Sustainable Procurement: Insights From DP World

(MENAFN- 3BL) In a recent interview with Procurement Magazine , DP World's Morten Johansen and Sarah Mourino had the opportunity to discuss how stakeholder engagement-with suppliers, customers, employees, and community members-is essential to building a more sustainable future for global trade.

Stakeholders bring diverse perspectives that help identify potential risks and opportunities within the chain. By engaging with these groups, we improve our decision-making, enhance transparency, and mitigate environmental and social impacts.

This collaborative approach allows us to build stronger, more resilient processes, while promoting accountability and trust-key components for long-term success in sustainable procurement.

Decarbonization and Smart Logistics at DP World

DP World has a clear vision for decarbonization, with ambitious goals to reduce emissions and lead the logistics industry toward a more sustainable future. We are committed to the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi); earlier this year, DP World secured validation from the SBTi for its ambitious commitment to reduce its carbon footprint.

The company commits to reduce scope 1 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 42% by 2030 (over the 2022 base year), reduce scope 2 GHG emissions 62.2%, and reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 28% within the same timeframe.

To achieve these goals, we are implementing smart logistics solutions, using advanced technologies like IoT, AI, big data analytics, and automation. These tools help us increase efficiency, reduce operational costs, and improve the accuracy of our processes, all while contributing to our sustainability objectives.

One of the key areas we are focusing on is electrifying our equipment. DP World has made great progress in transitioning from diesel to electric equipment at several terminals in the Americas. At the Port of Callao in Peru, we've introduced 15 electric cranes and 20 electric inter-terminal vehicles (ITVs), along with the region's first electric charging station for trucks.

Morten Johansen, COO and EVP of DP World Americas, told Procurement Magazine :“Despite these challenges, we've successfully advanced our electrification initiatives in several regions. Here in the Americas, we recently integrated 15 electric cranes and 20 electric ITVs at the Port of Callao in Peru, where we also host the first electric charging station for trucks in Latin America.”

Similar initiatives are underway at the Port of Caucedo in the Dominican Republic and the Port of Santos in Brazil, where electric cranes and ITVs are replacing diesel-powered equipment.

Collaborating with Stakeholders for Sustainability

At the heart of our sustainability efforts is stakeholder collaboration. Sarah Mouriño, our Senior Director of Sustainability for DP World Americas, plays a critical role in this process, working with various teams and partners to turn sustainability ideas into action. Sarah's work spans multiple areas, from operational and engineering teams to commercial departments, ensuring that sustainability goals are embedded in everything we do-from procurement to daily operations.

Engagement extends beyond DP World, as we actively work with customers, competitors, non-profits, and government agencies to advance sustainability across the logistics industry. For example, we collaborate with organizations like the Smart Freight Centre and the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping to promote cross-industry knowledge-sharing and policy development.

A Commitment to Sustainable Growth

DP World is determined to be the leader in sustainable logistics, not only meeting the needs of our customers but also aligning our goals with their sustainability objectives. As we continue to decarbonize our global operations and integrate innovative technologies, we remain focused on fostering a culture of continuous improvement and collaboration.

To read the full interview and learn more about our sustainable procurement practices, visit Procurement Magazine here.