Bihar BJP Criticises Prashant Kishor On Liquor Ban

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 17 (IANS) BJP Bihar chief Dilip Jaiswal on Thursday criticised Prashant Kishor for advocating the removal of the liquor ban in Bihar.

“Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj was formed on October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, who was a strong advocate of prohibition of liquor. Kishor, on Gandhi's birth anniversary, suggested removing the liquor ban, which goes against Gandhi's principles,” Jaiswal said.

He added that Kishor had apologised for his statement.“Can Bihar's progress be achieved through earning money through immoral things like liquor sales,” Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal also defended the Bihar government's decision to impose the liquor ban, calling it a positive step.

His comments come in response to Prashant Kishor's criticism of the liquor ban and its alleged failures, as well as his call to end the prohibition in order to improve the state's finances.

Dilip Jaiswal said,“Today, we don't get carried away and reach home in the evening under the influence of alcohol.”

He suggested that opposition parties, who speak about removing the ban, may encourage some individuals to drink, after which the government take action against those involved.

Jaiswal, who was in the Piro, expresses confidence in the BJP and NDA's preparation for the election. He claimed there was a "wave of change" in the area, and that party workers were fully engaged and enthusiastic.

The meeting was attended by prominent BJP figures, including state organisation general secretary Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya, former MP Sushil Kumar Singh, and former Tarari MLA Sunil Pandey, who is a well-known figure in the region.