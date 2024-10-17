Russians Attempting To Break Through Ukrainian Defenses Near Chasiv Yar Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces are attempting to break through the Ukrainian defenses in the area of Chasiv Yar.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on a TV broadcast by the Spokesperson for the Luhansk Operational Tactical Group, Anastasia Bobovnikova.

“There are intense battles near Chasiv Yar. The enemy is trying to break through our defenses. When they realize they can't attack us head-on due to significant losses they're also suffering in the Kramatorsk sector, they attempt small probing strikes to find weak points in our defenses. They strike here and there, hoping they might eventually succeed,” she stated.

Bobovnikova noted that the Ukrainian military's strategy is to cut off enemy supply routes, depriving them of reinforcements.

“To destroy the enemy, all means are used. We are grateful to our partners for supplying us with artillery systems, ammunition, aviation, and armored fighting vehicles. All of these are being used to maximum effect on the battlefield. We are also actively using drones,” the spokesperson added.

As Ukrinform reported, since the beginning of October 17, there have been 120 combat engagements on the front. The hottest spots are in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.