CORRECTION: Ike's Love & Sandwiches Drops The Ultimate Sandwich Play: The J Mac With Denver Football Star Ja'quan Mcmillian

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver, CO, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ike's Love & Sandwiches just dropped the hottest sandwich collab in the game – #2929 The J Mac. Co-created by Denver phenom Ja'Quan McMillian, this sandwich is a titan of flavor, boasting a beefy lineup of Steak, Godfather Sauce, Dirty Dressing, American cheese, and Provolone. Launching today exclusively at Ike's Denver locations, The J Mac is set to dominate the sandwich scene like a true MVP.

Unmatched in Flavor, Unrivaled in Game

Just like Ja'Quan McMillian's unbreakable defense, The J Mac packs a massive flavor blitz that's guaranteed to satisfy. It's designed for those who crave victory and a hearty meal post-game. Get ready, Denver-this sandwich will conquer your taste buds and steal the spotlight at any tailgate.

Ike Shehadeh, the sandwich quarterback of Ike's Love & Sandwiches, calls the play:

“Teaming up with Ja'Quan? We were destined to create magic. The J Mac isn't just a sandwich-it's legendary. Packed with the meatiest, sauciest, cheesiest, and downright dirtiest flavors, it's not just a touchdown; it's the whole championship for Ike's and Denver fans. We're here to win!”

Ja'Quan McMillian throws down the gauntlet:

“Linking up with Ike to craft The J Mac was epic. We set out to build a sandwich that's as reliable and formidable as the best defense in the league, with flavors that tackle you the moment you take a bite. Trust me, we delivered with The J Mac. Denver, you gotta get this sandwich.”

Don't Miss This Powerhouse of a Sandwich!

The #2929 – J Mac debuts today, so don't sleep on the chance to experience to tackle this sandwich. Whether you're suiting up for game day or just hungry for a meal that scores big, roll into Ike's in Denver and claim your victory with The J Mac. Plus, from now through November 15th, join Ike's Love Rewards and enter to win a Super Touchdown Trip to the big game in New Orleans (yes, that big game). Hit up the app, slide into the DMs or go online to stay plugged into all our epic sandwich collabs, like this game-changer with Ja'Quan McMillian.

#2929 The J Mac at Ike's Love & Sandwiches Ike Shehadeh and Ja'Quan McMillian

