Need To Ensure AI Systems Are Resilient To Adversary Attacks: CDS Anil Chauhan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan on Thursday underscored the urgent need to incorporate trustworthy Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems, pointing out that recent global conflicts have demonstrated how AI is revolutionising modern warfare.

He stressed that it is essential to ensure these systems not only work as intended but are also resilient to from adversaries.

He congratulated the Scientific Analysis Group for developing the ETAI Framework and praised their efforts in advancing the trustworthiness of AI in defence applications.

On Thursday, the Evaluating Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence (ETAI) Framework and Guidelines for the Armed Forces was launched.

The ETAI Framework and Guidelines mark a pivotal role in the country's approach to integrating trustworthy AI into critical defence operations, an official said.

The ETAI Framework focuses on five broad principles -- 'Reliability and Robustness, Safety and Security, Transparency, Fairness and Privacy'.

According to the Ministry of Defence, it defines a comprehensive set of criteria for evaluating trustworthy AI.

Complementing the framework, the ETAI Guidelines provide specific measures to be implemented in the AI pipeline to meet these criteria.

The framework and guidelines offer developers and evaluators -- a structured approach to build and assess 'Trustworthy AI'.

The vital framework and guidelines were launched by Gen Anil Chauhan and the Chairman of DRDO, Samir V. Kamat in Delhi.

DRDO Chairman, meanwhile, said that reliability and robustness are no longer optional but are essential to prevent mission failures and unintended consequences.

He said that AI applications are required to be reliable, robust, transparent and safe for the success of future operations.