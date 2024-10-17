Hyde School Hosts 11Th Annual Maine Youth Leadership Day In Bath Maine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maine Youth Leadership Day at Hyde School Bath

Maine Youth Leadership Day 2024 at Hyde School Bath

BATH, ME, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hyde School is proud to announce the 11th Annual Maine Youth Leadership Day, a flagship event bringing together more than 1,200 student leaders from across the great state of Maine. This annual event has reached over 10,000 Maine students in grades 5 through 12, providing them with tools and insights to become effective leaders in their and communities. This year's theme, "The Courage to Dream," will inspire students to identify and build upon their unique strengths and leadership skills as they pursue their dreams.The event will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM at Hyde School in Bath, Maine. The day will include leadership workshops, networking opportunities, and motivational discussions with prominent figures in Maine's business, non-profit, and educational sectors.Through the generous support of Bath Iron Works, Hyde School is honored to welcome Julia Gagnon, a Maine singer-songwriter and American Idol finalist, as this year's keynote presenter. Julia's journey from small-town Maine to national recognition is a testament to the power of following one's dreams with courage and perseverance. Her story and songs will inspire attendees to address challenges and overcome obstacles in their personal and leadership journeys.Leadership Day Highlights:Networking Opportunities: Students will connect with Maine business and community leaders, offering invaluable opportunities to build relationships and learn from respected professionals.Workshops on Leadership and Personal Development: Attendees will engage in workshops designed to help them explore their unique potential as leaders, develop a heightened sense of self, and find the courage to follow their dreams.Inspiration and Empowerment: The event aims to help students identify challenges and persevere through obstacles, focusing on building the determination to achieve their goals.Hyde School, in partnership with Bath Iron Works, Bath Savings Institution, Hannaford Supermarkets, and TD Bank, makes this free event possible for schools across Maine.About Hyde SchoolHyde School, located in Bath, Maine, is an independent, co-educational boarding school and day school serving students from grades nine through postgraduate. Along with traditional educational offerings such as college preparatory academics, athletics, and the arts, Hyde School provides students with experiences that will guide, shape, and transform how they see themselves. Hyde School emphasizes the premise that character, attitude, and effort will lead to academic excellence, meaningful achievement, and personal fulfillment.

