Castlebay Adds Software Engineering And Delivery Expertise To The Team

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CastleBay Companies (CastleBay) is pleased to announce the addition of veteran Brenda Roberts as a Manager, Software Engineering & Delivery.

CastleBay specializes in high-impact software selections, implementations, and project deliveries in the property and casualty (P&C) insurance and insurtech space. The company is a long-standing Guidewire partner.

“Brenda brings a wealth of expertise in the Guidewire space, as well as deep roots in the P&C marketplace; two areas which we have targeted for growth in 2025,” said George Grieve, CEO of CastleBay.“Brenda has the experience, the drive, and the in-depth knowledge to assist our current clients and help us win new ones. We are delighted to have her join CastleBay.”

Roberts' extensive P&C systems background and her 18+ years of experience in the Guidewire ecosystem make her the perfect person to help drive CastleBay's Guidewire practice. Her hands-on experience with Guidewire's solution set will add further strength to CastleBay's formidable Guidewire marketing, delivery, and services teams.

“I am pleased to join a long-standing Guidewire partner where I can utilize my extensive experience to benefit CastleBay's current and future clients,” said Roberts.“CastleBay has an excellent reputation for looking after its clients, a stable, established management team, and a stellar reputation in the Guidewire community. I look forward to adding my energy and experience to their already extensive corporate resume.”

About CastleBay Companies (CastleBay)

CastleBay Companies, including CastleBay Consulting, CB Technology Services, CastleBay Canada and CastleBay InfoTech, offer high-impact, business-technology advisory and implementation services for P&C insurance companies and managing general agencies (MGAs) of all sizes. CastleBay's typical engagements range from implementation of point solutions to large-scale, through enterprise core replacement initiatives and production support. In order to ensure successful engagements, CastleBay maintains strategic partnerships with the industry's leading core administration and emerging technology providers. For more information, please visit .

