Key Facts About Eggs: Are Soft-Boiled Or Raw Eggs A Health Risk?

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Zahra Rashidi

Eggs are not only a delicious and complete meal, but they are also an integral ingredient in the production of many foods. For years, eggs have been recognized as a natural and complete food source. This report delves into the benefits and potential risks of consuming eggs.

Many nutritionists consider eggs a complete food. This description is because eggs contain a wide variety of vitamins and minerals such as phosphorus, selenium, zinc, and beneficial fats like omega-3 fatty acids and good cholesterol (HDL), along with many other nutrients. An important reason for this classification is that eggs contain a high amount of complete protein.

Eggs contain vitamins A, folic acid, B2, B5, B12, D, E, K, and B6. The first five vitamins on this list are found in significant amounts in eggs, making them an important daily source of these essential nutrients.

A large egg contains 6.3 grams of complete protein, which refers to the full range of amino acids your body needs. The protein and amino acids in eggs are of the highest quality among all foods, and the biological value of egg protein sets the standard by which the quality of other proteins is measured.

The nutrients in eggs can also help prevent retinal degeneration and blindness in old age. In addition to essential vitamins and minerals, eggs also contain choline, a vitamin that positively impacts brain function and the nervous system. Choline plays a significant role in fetal and child development, memory enhancement, and cardiovascular health.

However, what happens when eggs are consumed in excess?

A 2009 study published in Diabetes Care showed that consuming more than seven eggs per week increases the risk of developing diabetes compared to those who eat fewer eggs. However, moderate and controlled egg consumption (one egg per day or up to seven eggs per week) can help manage blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity, benefiting individuals with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.

Research has also shown that raw eggs should be avoided. The body does not fully absorb nutrients in raw eggs, and raw eggs may hinder the absorption of certain nutrients, including vitamin B1, found in other foods. Additionally, raw eggs may contain a harmful bacterium called Salmonella.

This bacterium can cause inflammation of the stomach and intestines, bloody diarrhea, vomiting, headaches, and fatigue in humans. Ingesting food contaminated with Salmonella, such as raw eggs, can lead to serious health issues, though thorough cooking can eliminate the bacteria.

Eggs provide numerous health benefits, offering essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and high-quality protein. However, they should be consumed in moderation to avoid potential health risks, such as increased susceptibility to diabetes. Proper cooking is also crucial to prevent the risk of bacterial infections like Salmonella.

