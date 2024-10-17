Kia Teases Its First Pickup Truck, The Kia Tasman, Ahead of World Premiere at Jeddah International Motor Show

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 16, 2024 – Kia has unveiled the final teaser and images of the Kia Tasman ahead of the brand’s debut entry into the pickup truck market. The Kia Tasman will make its world premiere at the Jeddah International Motor Show later this month.

The latest video captures Kia's dedication to pushing boundaries and taking on challenges, introducing the Kia Tasman as a testament to the brand’s thorough development and exhaustive testing of its first-ever pickup model.

The images reveal the pickup truck's robust and solid silhouette, emphasizing the Kia Tasman’s utility and dependability, offering practicality and versatility across a wide variety of operating environments.

The Kia Tasman has been designed so owners can engage in a broad range of professional and lifestyle activities while addressing the drawbacks typical of existing pickup truck designs. It’s a progressive pickup that offers genuine utility, enhancing experiences and broadening possibilities.

Buyers are invited to ‘Dive into a New Dimension’ thanks to the Kia Tasman’s impressive off-road capability and top-tier features that include its revolutionary design, adaptability and safety.

Leveraging Kia’s 50 years of experience in the development of special purpose vehicles, including specialized models and off-roaders, the Kia Tasman also inherits the all-terrain technology showcased in the recent Kia Telluride.

The Kia Tasman was subject to a rigorous and extensive testing and development process, which was showcased through the brand’s ‘One More Round’ campaign. This series followed the pickup as it underwent 1,777 specific tests conducted over more than 18,000 cycles of evaluation.

The series’ title ‘One More Round’ signifies the immense efforts and determination to set the highest possible standards during the Kia Tasman’s development. Taking place across a range of environments, these covered everything from off-road testing to wading, all-terrain durability, towing, on-track performance, and ride and handling.





