Meta Fired Employees For Using Coupons For Free Meals For Other Purposes

10/17/2024 9:15:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Meta has fired about 24 employees at its Los Angeles offices for using their $25 meal coupons to buy items such as toothpaste, laundry detergent, and tea, Azernews reports.

Meta company with a market capitalization of 1.48 trillion dollars, fired employees last week after an investigation revealed that employees abused the free food system.

The dismissed employees include one unnamed employee with a salary of $400,000 per year, who said he used his food coupons to buy household goods and products such as toothpaste and tea.

Employees who only occasionally violated the rules were reprimanded and were able to keep their jobs, The Guardian reports.

Free meals have long been one of the advantages of working for large technology companies. Meta usually provides free meals to employees in canteens in its large offices. But employees of small offices are provided with daily coupons to order food through delivery services.

AzerNews

