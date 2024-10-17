Meta Fired Employees For Using Coupons For Free Meals For Other Purposes
Date
10/17/2024 9:15:58 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Meta has fired about 24 employees at its Los Angeles offices for
using their $25 meal coupons to buy items such as toothpaste,
laundry detergent, and tea, Azernews reports.
Meta company with a market capitalization of 1.48 trillion
dollars, fired employees last week after an investigation revealed
that employees abused the free food system.
The dismissed employees include one unnamed employee with a
salary of $400,000 per year, who said he used his food coupons to
buy household goods and products such as toothpaste and tea.
Employees who only occasionally violated the rules were
reprimanded and were able to keep their jobs, The Guardian
reports.
Free meals have long been one of the advantages of working for
large technology companies. Meta usually provides free meals to
employees in canteens in its large offices. But employees of small
offices are provided with daily coupons to order food through
delivery services.
MENAFN17102024000195011045ID1108791587
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.