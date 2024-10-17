عربي


Letter To Editor Cultivating Charitable Behaviour In Children

10/17/2024 10:13:25 AM

Representational Photo

As we navigate the complexities of modern life, it's easy to overlook the importance of instilling values of compassion and kindness in our children. However, I strongly believe that inculcating charitable behaviour in children from a young age is crucial for building a more empathetic and responsible society. By teaching children the value of giving and sharing, we can help them develop a sense of social responsibility and understanding of the needs of others. This can be achieved through simple acts such as: – Encouraging children to donate toys or clothes to those in need – Participating in family volunteer work – Teaching children about different social causes and their impact Inculcating charitable behaviour in children has numerous benefits, including: – Developing empathy and compassion – Building self-esteem and confidence – Fostering a sense of community and social connection – Shaping responsible and caring individuals I urge parents, educators, and caregivers to prioritize instilling charitable values in children. Together, we can raise a generation of kind-hearted individuals who will make a positive impact on our world.

Fazil Khan

Kashmir Observer

