U.S. Imposes Sanctions On China, Russia For Joint Production Of Garpiya Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of the Treasury has announced sanctions against a of companies in China and Russia involved in the development and production of long-range Garpiya drones, which Russia uses in its war against Ukraine.

This is stated in an official announcement from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Ukrinform reports.

“Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is targeting three entities and one individual for their involvement in the development and production of Russia's Garpiya series long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV),” the statement reads.

The Garpiya project was designed and developed by specialists from China. These drones are manufactured in Chinese factories in cooperation with Russian defense companies before they are shipped to Russia and then deployed in Ukraine.

As part of the sanctions, the U.S. has targeted the Chinese company Xiamen Limbach Aircraft Engine Co., Ltd., which produces the L550E engine for the Garpiya drones. The restrictions list also includes Redlepus Vector Industry Shenzhen Co Ltd, which collaborates with Russia's defense industry, as well as the Russian company TSK Vector and its director, Artem Yamshchikov.

Washington emphasized that these sanctions are part of ongoing U.S. efforts to detect and disrupt the activities of individuals and organizations in China and Russia aimed at acquiring advanced technology for Russia, circumventing existing restrictions.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the United States, along with allies and partners, is systematically imposing sanctions on individuals and companies that support the Russian military-industrial complex.