Kuwait Capital Of Arab Culture Distinction Testament To Prominence - Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait being chosen as the "Capital of Arab Culture and Media," is a distinction that reflects its rich culture and growing prominence in the industry, an official said on Thursday.

Hailing his country as a "beacon" of culture, Kuwaiti Information assistant undersecretary for the media department Saad Al-Azmi told KUNA amid talks in the Egyptian capital that looked into preparations for a planned Kuwaiti gala to mark such a notable distinction, revealing that a series of events and activities are scheduled for early next year.

He went on to say that such diligence and commitment towards these preparations come in line with the "directives" of Information Minister Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, who is intent on organizing the festivities that are set to coincide with national celebrations, in a manner that depicts Kuwait's "lofty status" in the wider Arab region, the official underlined.

On the forthcoming events, Kuwaiti information ministry for the radio department Dr. Yousef Al-Sureya, who is also the chief organizer of the activities, said the program runs the gamut from seminars to forums that will "shine light" on the progress Kuwait has seen in its national media industry.

Divulging about what the gala will have in store, he said spectators will be treated to theatrical shows and festivals, in addition to other artistic displays, allow of which will illustrate the journey of growth Kuwait has achieved in the field, added the official. (end)

