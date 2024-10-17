Imi Selects Sysdyne's Cloudbatch For Advanced Batching Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sysdyne Technologies is pleased to announce that Irving Materials Inc. (imi), a prominent supplier of materials, has chosen Sysdyne's CloudBatch as their new batching solution. This strategic decision underscores imi's commitment to operational excellence and innovation in the construction industry.

“We are excited to bring Sysdyne's CloudBatch into our operations. After extensive evaluation, the imi team is confident that CloudBatch will help us improve the quality and efficiency of our batching process, ensuring that our customers receive the best possible products and services,” said Chad Clark, Vice President of Operational Excellence at imi.

Sysdyne's CloudBatch offers significant benefits, including real-time data access, streamlined operations, and improved accuracy in batching. These features align perfectly with imi's dedication to providing superior products and services to customers throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee.

“We are pleased that imi has chosen CloudBatch,” said Jill Zhang, CEO at Sysdyne Technologies.“Our goal is to help producers be more profitable and make their work easier by developing intuitive and innovative technology. We believe that CloudBatch will help imi operate more efficiently and maintain their high standards of products and services."

imi's adoption of CloudBatch underscores its long-standing tradition of delivering high-quality construction materials. By partnering with Sysdyne, a pioneer in the industry and a trusted technology partner since 2002, imi leverages innovative technology to further enhance its commitment to quality.

About Sysdyne:

Sysdyne Technologies, headquartered in Stamford, CT, simplifies ready-mix concrete operations with its cloud-native, interoperable SaaS platform. Offering advanced solutions for batch, dispatch, and delivery management, Sysdyne gives concrete producers a significant competitive edge. Sysdyne's mission is to drive producers' profitability and simplify their lives by being customer-obsessed and developing innovative technology to drive the industry forward. For more information on Sysdyne visit sysdynetechnologies

About imi:

Founded in 1946, imi is a privately-held building materials supplier, producer, and construction services company with operations in the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States. The company's foundation is built on two key principles – building long-lasting relationships and safely delivering high-quality custom solutions to customers. As a supplier and producer, the company is a leading provider of aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and asphalt. The company's construction divisions, E&B Paving and Specialties Company, specialize in site development, heavy highway, and civil construction. Collectively, imi has the products, skills, and resources to support residential, commercial, municipal and DOT projects.

