CME Outfitters Collaborates With National Partners To Drive Diversity In Clinical Trials And Enhance Cultural Competency In Health Care

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CME Outfitters (CMEO) , a leading provider of accredited continuing medical education, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the American Clinical Disparities Commission (ACHDC) , alongside its longstanding collaboration with the National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) , to combat health disparities. ACHDC, a coalition of African American clinicians and church leaders, is dedicated to eliminating the adverse effects of social drivers of health and improving health outcomes for African Americans through greater participation in clinical trials. This powerful alliance underscores CMEO's unwavering commitment to transforming health care education, advancing equity in health care access, and driving change in clinical research.



Participation in Strategic Meetings with FDA and NIH

With a strong commitment to advancing health care equity, CMEO and NBCI were honored to meet with both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). These pivotal collaborations aim to drive key health care initiatives focused on enhancing health equity, increasing diversity in clinical trials, and fostering cultural competency and humility among health care providers. Together, these efforts represent a unified step toward creating a more inclusive and effective healthcare system. These meetings are part of a broader effort to ensure that clinical research reflects the diversity of the population, particularly among African American communities, which have historically been underrepresented in medical research.

“CME Outfitters is privileged to be at the forefront of these initiatives,” said Shari Tordoff, Founding Partner of CMEO.“Our collaboration with NBCI and ACHDC, along with our collaboration on FDA and NIH initiatives, allows us to leverage our expertise in education to help health care providers engage more effectively with diverse patient populations. By improving cultural competency and clinician competence, we are empowering providers to not only improve patient care but also actively contribute to diversity in clinical trials.”

NBCI, a coalition of 150,000 African American churches representing over 27 million congregants, has been a key partner in this endeavor. The NBCI National Clinical Trial Strategic Plan (NCTSP), in collaboration with ACHDC, has been instrumental in increasing engagement in clinical trials within the African American community by addressing social drivers of health and reducing disparities in health care outcomes.

“We are ushering in a new era of engagement for African Americans in clinical trials,” said Rev. Anthony Evans, President of NBCI.“By partnering with CME Outfitters, we're able to leverage their expertise in clinician and patient education to bring about lasting change in health care access and equity. Together, we are not just improving participation in clinical trials-we are transforming the health care experience for millions of African Americans.”

Among its many initiatives, CMEO has also been working closely with the CME Coalition to contribute to the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Diversity Action Plan (DAP). The DAP aims to enhance the inclusion of underrepresented populations in clinical trials, ensuring that research results more accurately reflect the diverse makeup of the U.S. population. CMEO has provided valuable educational resources and strategic input in support of these goals, helping to lay the foundation for broader, more equitable participation in clinical research.

Cultural Competency and Clinician and Patient Education

CME providers have a responsibility to equip health care professionals with the skills to address bias and deepen their understanding of how diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives can meaningfully influence clinical practices and improve patient care. CMEO has reached thousands of clinicians with education and actionable strategies to recognize and address implicit biases and health inequities. Patient-focused activities by CMEO have also empowered patients, particularly those from underserved communities, to advocate for their health, ensuring that their voices are heard, and their care needs are met.“These efforts extend beyond mere education-they lead to real change in clinician behavior and, likewise, patients being empowered to be shepherds of their own care,” said Kashemi Rorie, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, of CMEO.“We have seen firsthand the impact of our programs on clinician behavior, particularly in terms of an increased awareness of bias and subsequent reductions in those biases. But importantly, we have also noted major shifts in promoting health equity and its impact on sustained optimal outcomes. Our collaboration with NBCI and ACHDC allows us to extend that impact even further by focusing on improving clinical trial diversity.”

NBCI's Achievements in Behavioral Change and Clinical Trial Enrollment

NBCI has a long track record of successful health initiatives, having launched multiple programs that have demonstrated measurable changes in health behavior. From its immunization program to its multiple myeloma and endometrial cancer awareness efforts, NBCI has made significant strides in reducing health disparities among African Americans. Through its clinical trial programs, NBCI has educated over 52,000 individuals on the risks and benefits of clinical trial participation, and its faith-based command centers have enabled the rapid rollout of national health initiatives. NBCI plans to expand upon its successes by engaging 30,000 to 50,000 African American participants annually in clinical trials starting in 2025.

About CME Outfitters

CME Outfitters (CMEO) is dedicated to enhancing patient care through the development, distribution, and certification of cutting-edge continuing education activities. Our focus on integrating the interdisciplinary care team and patients ensures that health care providers deliver the highest standard of care. We offer a diverse range of educational interventions-including interactive webcasts, live symposia, medical simulations, and clinical case series-leveraging the latest technology to create an engaging learning environment that drives meaningful changes in clinician and patient behaviors. Additionally, we provide expert accreditation, outcome measurement, and logistics services for non-accredited organizations. Since joining KnowFully Learning Group in July 2020, CMEO has strengthened its commitment to transforming health care education. For more information about CMEO and its ongoing initiatives, visit .

About National Black Church Initiative

The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in health care, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI utilizes faith and sound health science and partners with major organizations and officials to reduce racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work and offer faith-based, out-of-the-box, and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues. For more information about NBCI, visit , call (202) 744-0184, or contact Reverend Anthony Evans at ... .

