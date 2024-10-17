Young Inaara Mehta Shines In Trials For FEI World Dressage Challenge

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) The Federation Equestrian Internationale (FEI) held the trials for the selection of the Indian team for the FEI Dressage World Dressage Challenge 2024, under 21 (South India) at Bengaluru. Two talented young riders, Inaara Mehta Luthria (14) of Amature Riders' Club and Anaya Vazirani (12), showcased exceptional equestrian skills at the prestigious selection trial for team India.

A total of 18 best riders from across South India participated in the selection trial. The event was held under the aegis of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

Inaara Mehta Luthria secured the first position with an impressive score of 79.530 riding Dasha Deluxe. Inaara's performance highlighted her dedication and skill, making her a standout competitor.

Speaking of her achievement, Inaara said,“I couldn't believe the results. For me it was just great to participate with such fabulous riders, many of whom are much older and far more experienced than me in international competitions. I worked extremely hard with my coaches Hriday Chheda who coached me online from France, and Bobin Tshering who was with me on the ground. I'm absolutely ecstatic and humbled at the same time.”

Anaya Vazirani, one of the youngest riders in the competition, secured the second position with a score of 75.405 riding Ferry. Anaya's poised performance reflected her promising future in the sport.

Reflecting on her performance Anaya said“This was my first time competing in an FEI event, and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to perform well, especially given the challenging conditions with the thundershowers. I couldn't have achieved this without the unwavering support of my trainer, Yashaan, and, most importantly, Ferry. The months of training at ARC have been invaluable in preparing me for this moment.”

Equestrian sport in India is on the rise evident by Anush Agarwalla's qualification for the Paris Olympics where he became the first rider to represent India at the Olympics in the individual Dressage competition. Both riders are part of a growing talent pool that is raising the bar for Indian equestrianism on the global stage. Their success at this crucial selection trial brings them one step closer to representing India in upcoming international competitions.

Both the athletes and many more are trained regularly and coached at a world-class arena in ARC at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The club has been home to many top-quality athletes including the likes of Hriday Chheda (2023 Asian Games gold medalist) and Yashaan Khambatta (2014 Asian Games representative), both riders currently coach young equestrians at ARC.