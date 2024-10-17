When Inflation Is Eating You--Turn To Perfect Servings Meals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ELGIN, Ill., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elgin based food United Food Group, Inc. launched a new line of protein-based meals and drinks. The single-serve meals can be prepared right in their cook-in and eat-in pouches-no cleanup needed! Enjoy eight delicious flavors loaded with protein-packed ingredients and delivered right to your dorm, apartment or home. They are perfectly delicious, perfectly nutritious and perfect for a limited budget! Feed a family of four for under $15! Ideal for those on the go and hungry college students. The protein-rich drinks come in three delicious flavors. United Food Group will be introducing the new protein-based meals and drinks to college campuses in the near future.

The average cost of food per month for a college student is

$673 .



College students spend on average $410

a month eating off-campus.



Meals cooked at home average $263

a

month when the cost of eating off-campus is included.



A campus meal plan averages $570

a month.



A vegan diet cooked exclusively at home averages $281

a month.

College students spend over $78 billion

on food and groceries, which has increased nearly

$10 billion

in the past year.

Source:

Perfect Servings Meals require NO additional ingredients-simply add water, heat and eat. Free shipping on orders over $25. Coming to retail outlets soon. Learn more at

SOURCE Perfect Servings Meals

