When Inflation Is Eating You--Turn To Perfect Servings Meals
Date
10/17/2024 7:09:29 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ELGIN, Ill., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elgin based food manufacturer United Food Group, Inc. launched a new line of protein-based meals and drinks. The single-serve meals can be prepared right in their cook-in and eat-in pouches-no cleanup needed! Enjoy eight delicious flavors loaded with protein-packed ingredients and delivered right to your dorm, apartment or home. They are perfectly delicious, perfectly nutritious and perfect for a limited budget! Feed a family of four for under $15! Ideal for those on the go and hungry college students. The protein-rich drinks come in three delicious flavors. United Food Group will be introducing the new protein-based meals and drinks to college campuses in the near future.
Kids in college? Did you know?
The average cost of food per month for a college student is
$673 .
College students spend on average $410
a month eating off-campus.
Meals cooked at home average $263
a
month when the cost of eating off-campus is included.
A campus meal plan averages $570
a month.
A vegan diet cooked exclusively at home averages $281
a month.
College students spend over $78 billion
on food and groceries, which has increased nearly
$10 billion
in the past year.
Source:
Perfect Servings Meals require NO additional ingredients-simply add water, heat and eat. Free shipping on orders over $25. Coming to retail outlets soon. Learn more at
SOURCE Perfect Servings Meals
