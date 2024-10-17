HC's Special Bench To Hear Next Week Plea Against LG's Power To Nominate 5 Mlas In J&K Assembly
Date
10/17/2024 7:06:43 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A special division bench of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court will hear next week a plea challenging the power vested in the J&K lieutenant governor to nominate five members to the Legislative Assembly of the Union territory.
Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan agreed to constitute a special division bench on Monday to hear the public interest litigation (PIL) with regard to nomination of the five MLAs, petitioner Ravinder Sharma said.
ADVERTISEMENT
On October 14, the Supreme Court refused to entertain the plea and asked the petitioner to approach the high court.
ADVERTISEMENT
As Sharma's counsel D K Khajuria moved the high court and sought early listing of the petition, Chief Justice Rabstan agreed to constitute a special bench for Monday to hear the matter.
Sharma, a former member of legislative council and senior vice president of Pradesh Congress Committee, was also present in the court.
Read Also
J&K LG's Power To Nominate 5 MLAs: SC Junks Plea
Over 70% Of New MLAs In J&K Graduates
The petition challenged the provisions of J&K Reorganisation Act, empowering the LG to make nominations of five MLAs.
The petition contended that the LG is supposed to seek the aid and advice of council of ministers before making nominations, otherwise the provisions are ultra-vires to the basic spirit and structure of the Constitution, Sharma said.
In the recently concluded J&K elections, the National Conference-Congress alliance got a majority with 48 seats in the 90-member assembly.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN17102024000215011059ID1108791185
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.