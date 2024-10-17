Justin Trudeau's Look-Alike Is A Contestant Of A Popular Afghan Talent Quest TV Show
10/17/2024 7:02:05 AM
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Some other social media users have commented regarding the resemblance
of the two individuals with surprise, stating that 'They are not sure whether
Justin Trudeau is from Afghanistan or Salam Maftoon is from Canada' while others
have said that Afghanistan is home to several look-alikes of famous
individuals.
Salam Maftoon is a local traditional singer from northeastern Badakhshan province of Afghanistan and is the student of folkloric signer Mir Maftoon of Badakhshan.
He is not the only individual to gain popularity in social media for his resemblance but several other individuals have also gained fame for their resemblance to famous world figures, including Abbas Alizada.
Abbas Alizada is an Afghan Mixed Martial Arts artist who
looks alot like the former Hong Kong and American film actor Lee Jun-fan.
His popularity in the media has helped him to play in several foreign movies and has even found his way into Hollywood where he will play a role in the American movie regarding the former actor.
