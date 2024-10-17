Afghanistan National Volleyball Team Departs For Central Asia Championship In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Afghanistan national volleyball team has departed for Uzbekistan to participate in the Central Asia Championship.

Volleyball federation officials said the team left for Tashkent today, Thursday, October 17th.

The Central Asia Championship will feature national volleyball teams from Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Bhutan.

Officials from the volleyball federation said the tournament, which Uzbekistan will host, will take place from October 18th to 25th.

It is worth noting that the Afghanistan national volleyball team has been in quarantine for a month to prepare for the tournament. They have been undergoing intensive training under the supervision of Hamid Mohedi, the team's head coach.

The Afghanistan volleyball team's participation in the Central Asia Championship is a testament to their dedication and hard work, with intensive training to achieve success. This competition offers an excellent opportunity for the team to showcase their skills on an international platform.

As they compete in Uzbekistan, the Afghanistan volleyball team will aim to make their mark in the Central Asia Championship, representing their sporting talent and the resilience and determination of Afghan athletes.

