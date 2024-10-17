(MENAFN- IHC) ETIHAD CARGO RAMPS UP BELLY HOLD CAPACITY WITH WINTER SCHEDULE





Etihad Cargo has announced an expanded winter schedule, increasing belly hold cargo capacity via 880 passenger flights per week, growing to over 900 by March 2025.





The airline will offer increased belly capacity to existing destinations across South Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and the Levant, as well as four flights to a new passenger destination, Nairobi.





The expanded schedule aims to boost trade between Abu Dhabi and global markets, providing customers with more capacity, flexibility, and reliable transport options across Etihad Cargo's network.





Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has unveiled its expanded winter schedule, increasing belly hold cargo capacity across key global markets. Starting November 2024, the enhanced schedule will introduce additional frequencies to existing routes and a new passenger destination—Nairobi. Etihad Cargo will offer belly capacity on 880 passenger flights per week in November 2024, increasing to over 900 flights per week by March 2025.





Etihad Cargo will enhance its operations with additional weekly widebody flights. In Europe, the carrier will add 36 weekly flights, with destinations including Frankfurt, Paris, Rome and Milan moving to double-daily services. Additional flights will also boost capacity in Zurich, Manchester, and Düsseldorf. In Southeast Asia, services to Thailand will increase by nine flights, with Bangkok reaching triple-daily frequency and Phuket increasing to 20 flights weekly. In the US, flights to Boston will increase from four to daily.





Etihad Cargo will also upgrade existing services in South Asia and the Indian Ocean. The Malé route, which currently has 14 weekly flights, will switch entirely to widebody aircraft starting from December 15. Additionally, widebody frequencies will increase for Bengaluru from two to three flights per week, and Hyderabad will increase from nine to 11 flights weekly.





The capacity will further grow with the introduction of new A320 flights, including a new route to Nairobi, launching on December 15 with four weekly flights. This will strengthen the carrier's footprint in the Middle East and Africa, supporting increased regional connectivity.





Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo, said: "Etihad Cargo's customers are at the core of its operations. This expanded schedule offers more access to the airline's global network, with increased flight frequencies and a new destination providing more capacity and flexibility for cargo transport. Whether moving goods between continents or ensuring quick connections, Etihad Cargo is dedicated to supporting its customers with reliable and efficient services."





The expanded winter schedule will boost trade between Abu Dhabi and key global markets, supporting industries reliant on fast, reliable cargo transportation services. Etihad Cargo's customers will also benefit from additional capacity in summer 2025, with 41 extra flights per week to Europe, Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. This includes double-daily flights to Barcelona, Madrid, Manchester, Paris, and Zurich. In June 2025, Etihad Cargo will also introduce two new destinations—Warsaw and Prague—with four weekly flights to each.







-ENDS-



MENAFN17102024003331011284ID1108791042