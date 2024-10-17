Elision Showcases Impressive Omni-Channel Call Center Solutions at GITEX Global 2024

(MENAFN- Absolute Communications ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 14th October 2024 – Elision, a pioneer in omni-channel call center solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in GITEX Global 2024, one of the world’s largest and most influential tech events. Taking place from October 14th-18th at the Dubai World Trade Centre, this year’s GITEX will bring together over 6,000 exhibitors and attendees from more than 180 countries. GITEX 2024 will feature top innovators across AI, cybersecurity, IoT, and more, all sharing groundbreaking technologies that are redefining industries worldwide.

Revolutionizing Customer Engagement with Omni-Channel Solutions

Elision’s participation will focus on showcasing its omnichannel call center solutions, which enable businesses to manage customer interactions across multiple communication channels seamlessly. In today’s digital era, customers expect flexibility, and Elision meets this demand by integrating voice, email, chat, SMS, and social media on a single platform. This integration enhances customer satisfaction and boosts efficiency, making it easier for businesses to maintain cohesive and responsive communication.

Mehul Shah, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Elision Tech, commented, “We’re excited to bring our omnichannel call center solutions to GITEX Global 2024, as they represent the future of customer engagement. This platform helps businesses stay ahead in today’s fast-paced digital world by offering seamless communication and improved customer satisfaction across multiple channels.”

GITEX Global 2024: A Showcase of Technological Advancement

GITEX Global has been at the forefront of tech innovation, and the 2024 event is set to be bigger than ever. With the theme "Accelerate Industrial Digitalisation and Intelligence," this year’s GITEX will span 40+ halls across two iconic venues, the Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Harbour. The event will feature nine co-located shows, including Expand North Star, dedicated to startups and investors, and Cyber Valley, which highlights advancements in AI-driven cybersecurity. GITEX is more than an exhibition; it’s a global platform for collaboration, networking, and exploring the future of digital transformation.

Product Highlights from Elision: Redefining the Contact Center Experience

At GITEX, Elision will present a range of solutions aimed at transforming customer service and streamlining business operations. These innovations include:

DialShree – Omni-Channel Call Center Solution

DialShree, Elision’s flagship omni-channel call center solution, integrates multiple communication channels such as voice, chat, WhatsApp, and social media, allowing agents to handle customer interactions seamlessly. This solution provides a 360-degree view of customer interactions and offers CRM integrations to simplify data management. DialShree’s robust features, including AI-powered voice analysis, help businesses maintain a consistent and personalized experience across all channels, meeting the demands of modern customer service.

WhatsApp Integration for Customer Engagement

With the popularity of WhatsApp for customer interactions, Elision offers WhatsApp integration that enables businesses to connect with clients on a platform they frequently use. This integration is invaluable for customer support and sales, as it allows agents to respond to queries in real-time, send updates, and even automate responses for frequently asked questions. Businesses can harness the power of WhatsApp to engage customers more effectively and streamline communication workflows.

Advanced Ticketing System for Efficient Issue Resolution

Elision’s ticketing system is designed to simplify issue tracking and improve response times. The system automatically assigns and prioritizes tickets, ensuring that support teams handle inquiries based on urgency and skill level. With automated ticket distribution and resolution tracking, businesses can achieve faster response times, leading to increased customer satisfaction. The ticketing system’s analytics provide valuable insights, enabling continuous improvement in service delivery.

AI-Powered Call Center Analytics

Elision’s solutions include advanced analytics tools that provide insights into call center operations. These analytics help businesses identify trends, measure agent performance, and optimize workflows. AI-driven voice analysis within DialShree allows for real-time call monitoring, ensuring quality assurance and enhancing customer satisfaction. By leveraging these insights, businesses can make data-driven decisions to enhance customer experiences and operational efficiency.

Cloud-Based Call Center Solutions for Flexibility and Scalability

For businesses looking to adopt flexible operations, Elision offers cloud-based call center solutions that support remote work and scalability. These solutions eliminate the need for significant capital investments and provide pay-as-you-grow options, making it easier for businesses to expand their operations. Elision’s cloud solutions also feature robust security and compliance measures, ensuring that businesses can operate securely while delivering high-quality customer service.

Why Omni-Channel is the Future of Customer Service

Elision’s omni-channel call center solutions are designed to meet the evolving expectations of today’s customers. Customers no longer rely on just one channel; they expect seamless service across multiple platforms, from phone calls and emails to chat and social media. By integrating these channels, Elision’s platform allows businesses to create a unified customer experience. This approach increases customer satisfaction and improves brand loyalty by allowing customers to interact with businesses in their preferred way.

GITEX Global 2024 provides the ideal venue for Elision to demonstrate how its solutions can transform customer engagement and support business success. Attendees are invited to visit Elision at Ben InfoTech’s Booth, Concourse 1, CC1-5 to explore their omni-channel call center solutions in action.

For more information, please visit





MENAFN17102024007607016356ID1108791023