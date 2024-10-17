A Premier Showcase For The Food And Beverage Industry In China Expand Your Market At The FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SHANGHAI, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 12 to 14, 2024, the esteemed
FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show will unveil an upgraded experience, featuring ten distinguished exhibit categories: Meat & Aquatic Products, Leisure Foods, Dairy, Sweets & Chocolate, Catering supply chain & Raw Materials, Condiments & Oils, Coffee & Tea, Bakery & Light Meals, Food Processing & Packaging, and Prefabricated Dishes & Central Kitchen. This year's event will showcase a remarkable array of international pavilions, host three major global events, and feature over 15 industry summit forums, all within specially designated exhibition areas for coffee and gourmet foods, returning to the prestigious Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC).
As a premier platform in the food and beverage sector, FHC has long served as a vital conduit for international food and beverage brands seeking entry into the Chinese market. This year, we have welcomed high-caliber international pavilions from more than 24
countries and regions, uniting in Shanghai to present exquisite delicacies from across the globe, including USA, EU, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Russia, Canada, UK, Thailand, Spain, Türkiye, Cyprus, Italy, Australia, Germany, Austria, Saudi Arabia, Czech Republic, Vietnam, South Africa, Netherlands, Denmark, Uruguay.
With the strong rebound of China's economy, the barriers to international travel and commerce have been lifted, paving the way for robust business opportunities. The Chinese government is committed to enhancing fiscal policies and implementing expansionary measures to foster economic recovery.
FHC Shanghai 2024 will encompass ten distinct categories: Meat & Aquatic Products, Leisure Foods, Dairy, Sweets & Chocolate, Catering Supply Chain & Raw Materials, Condiments & Oils, Coffee & Tea, Bakery & Light Meals, Food Processing & Packaging, and Prefabricated Dishes & Central Kitchen. Attendees can also look forward to a variety of captivating events, including forums and international competitions.
Featured Competitions:
2024 FHC Shanghai International Coffee & Food Festival
2024 FHC China International Culinary Arts Competition
2024 FHC China International Pastry and Bakery Competition
2024 Shanghai Fashion Drinks Competition
2024 China Cup Tasters Championship
Highlighted Forums:
FHC International Meat Import and Export Forum
Future Food Design Conference
China Canned Food Technology Progress and Innovation Development Forum
China Brand Innovation and Development Forum
The year 2024 presents a golden opportunity for import and export traders in the food, beverage, and catering industries to re-establish their presence in the market. The FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show, taking place from November 12 to 14, 2024, at the SNIEC, will welcome over 3,000 exhibitors from 50 countries, providing an unparalleled platform for networking with customers, importers, and agents. This event serves as a vital hub for maintaining personal connections and unlocking business potential. Secure your booth today to expand your footprint in the Chinese market!
Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd. boasts over 30 years of exhibition expertise. After 27 years, the FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show has emerged as a leading exhibition in the food, beverage, and catering industry, significantly contributing to the growth of Sinoexpo's food and beverage sectors. It also stands as a key event in Informa Markets' global portfolio of hotel catering and food exhibitions.
We are looking forward to see you on November. Please get your free ticket on:
Contact us
Ordering Booth:
Alex Ni
Tel: +86 21 3339 2242
[email protected]
Media & Visitor:
Lizzy Chen
Tel: +86 21 3339 2566
[email protected]
SOURCE FHC; Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co.,Ltd
