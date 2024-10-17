WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP LIVES UP TO INSPIRATIONAL WORDS OF NAMESAKE, JOHN WESLEY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wesley Financial Group LLC (WFG), a leader in timeshare cancellations, was founded by Chuck McDowell with a commitment to helping timeshare owners who were taken advantage of by misleading sales practices, often prevalent in the timeshare industry. In choosing a name for WFG, McDowell sought one that would embody both the spirit of the company's mission and his own personal philosophy. He quickly landed on the“Wesley” name in honor of John Wesley, founder of the Methodist Church, to reflect the guiding principles of integrity and service that drive the company.He was particularly motivated by Wesley's famous quote:“Do all the good you can,By all the means you can,In all the ways you can,In all the places you can,At all the times you can,To all the people you can,As long as you ever can.”“This statement was fitting in so many ways,” said McDowell, WFG founder and CEO.“As a business, Wesley Financial Group is dedicated to helping families escape from crippling debt brought on by the purchase of a timeshare under incredible duress and unscrupulous, dishonest sales practices. We've now helped over 40,000 families by doing all the good we can.”“But it goes well beyond that,” he added.“It's about giving back both as a company and individually. This is something that is ingrained into the culture of our company and is a major reason we've been named as a top workplace by multiple organizations.”Since founding Wesley Financial Group in 2011, McDowell has added to the family of companies under the Wesley, LLC umbrella, which now includes Wesley Mortgage and Medical House Calls. These companies also operate under the Wesley philosophy.Over the past few years, these companies and employees have volunteered and provided financial support to a wide range of charities and events throughout Middle Tennessee, including:.Mt. Carmel Baptist Church – providing gifts and volunteers for the annual Christmas on Monroe for inner-city children in Nashville..Friends of Franklin Parks – sponsor of the annual Raise the Roofs fundraiser for the organization that preserves cultural and natural resources, conserves open public spaces, and enhances park and trail experiences in Franklin..Chukkers for Charity – sponsor of this annual event benefiting the Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!.Titans Community Hero Initiative – honors members of the military, police, fire, first responders, and frontline heroes at each Titans home game.In addition to the work of Wesley, LLC, Chuck and his wife, Jo Ellen, have personally supported numerous community organizations ranging from the Williamson County Animal Center and the Pencil Foundation to FrankTown Open Hearts.“Chuck, Jo Ellen, and their suite of companies have been a blessing to the city of Franklin and Williamson County,” said Franklin Mayor Ken Moore.“They have been incredibly giving of their time, talent, and resources, and their impact is impossible to quantify. They are among the most generous people I know, and we are so glad they based their company here.”Chuck McDowell was recently named to the board of directors of The Jason Foundation, Inc., a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention. In 2022, McDowell joined former University of Tennessee football coach Phillip Fulmer as the co-host of the Phillip Fulmer and Chuck McDowell Golf Classic, formerly the Phillip Fulmer and Charlie Daniels Golf Classic, to support The Jason Foundation.“I've known Chuck for a long time, and he's always been supportive of the golf tournament,” said Fulmer.“After Charlie passed away, I immediately thought of Chuck as someone to take a more active role. I'm so happy that he also has now joined our board to help us expand the great work of the foundation.”McDowell is proud of the work of his companies in the community and is pleased he and his wife can give back.“When I was a child, I didn't understand when people showed up at our door with gifts and food around Christmas,” he said.“Later on, I realized they were helping my struggling family, and I swore to do the same even if I were down to my last dime.”“A lot of people like to give anonymously, but I don't,” he added.“It's not that I want the attention. I really want others to see what me and my companies are doing and show them they can do the same.”For more information, visit . You can also learn more by following WFG on social media: Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

