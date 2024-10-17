Aluminum Door And Window Market To Reach $82.1 Billion, Globally, By 2031 At 3.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The aluminum door and window has experienced significant growth over the past decade, due to the material's lightweight, durability, and low maintenance requirements. Its resistance to corrosion and ability to enhance efficiency have made aluminum an attractive choice for both residential and commercial applications. Additionally, advancements in and the rising trend of sustainable building practices have further fueled demand for aluminum products in modern projects. Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ A luminum D oor and W indow Market by Product Type ( Window and Door ), Mechanism ( Swinging , Sliding, Folding and Revolving ), And End Use r Industry ( Residential, Non-Residential ): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 202 2 -203 1 ”. The global aluminum door and window market was valued at $55.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $82.1 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of` 3.8% from 2022 to 2031. Prime determinants of growth The aluminum door and window market is primarily driven by the increasing consumer preference for energy-efficient and sustainable building materials. Aluminum's lightweight yet durable properties, with its resistance to corrosion, make it an ideal choice for both residential and non-residential applications. In addition, advancements in manufacturing techniques have improved design flexibility and reduced costs. The growing trend towards modern architecture, which often emphasizes large glass areas and minimalistic designs, further boosts demand for aluminum frames. Moreover, government initiatives promoting eco-friendly construction practices and energy conservation continue to support the expansion of this market segment. Download PDF Sample Copy: Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2023 $55.8 billion Market Size in 2032 $82.1 billion CAGR 3.8% No. of Pages in Report 240 Segments Covered Product Type, Mechanism, End User Industry and Region. Drivers Growth of building construction sector. Durability and cost-effectiveness of aluminum doors and windows Rise in number of home remodeling projects Opportunities Increase in focus on use of sustainable materials Restraint High cost of aluminum doors and windows Increase in popularity of more economical door and window material

The window is expected to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period

By product type, the window is anticipated to experience faster growth in the aluminum door and window market due to the rise in construction of residential building which is expected to positively influence the demand of aluminum windows. Moreover, improving lifestyle of people in general and rise in trend of saving energy by letting in more and more ambient light is expected to drive the demand for aluminum windows. Moreover, manufacturers such as Andersen Corporation, Apogee Enterprises, Inc., and Bradnam's Windows & Doors offer a wide range of aluminum windows.

The sliding segment are expected to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period

By mechanism, the sliding segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the aluminum door and window market. The sliding mechanism is suitable for residential buildings, hotels, offices, apartments, big retail outlets, airports, and other building projects. Some of the benefits associated with this mechanism include, substantial cost savings and do not take up a larger space. Moreover, increase in popularity of this mechanism among consumers, and rise in new construction and home improvement activities are expected to further boost the market expansion.

The non-residential segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period

By end user, the non-residential segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the aluminum door and window market due to the rapid rise in urbanization. Moreover, rise in global population has also positively affected the global non-residential building construction. Aluminum doors and windows are widely used in non-residential buildings, owing to their highly desirable features for places witnessing high foot fall of people. Aluminum doors and windows are strong, durable, and easy to maintain. All such features are required by a door and window installed in non-residential buildings, as they are constantly opened and closed. Hence, an increase in investments in non-residential construction projects is expected to drive the growth of the aluminum door and window market.\

L AMEA is expected to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2021. However, LAMEA is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East have a large number of developing countries with a huge potential to grow. Many countries in the Middle East are focusing on rapid development of infrastructure for boosting the tourism industry. This creates a demand for hotels, resorts, and other guests' accommodation; thereby increasing the demand for doors and windows.

Players: -

Alupure

Alumil

Andersen Corporation

Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Bradnam's Windows & Doors

Contractors Wardrobe, Inc.

Fenesta Building Systems

Fletcher Building Limited

Geeta Aluminum Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Hume Doors & Timber Pty Ltd.

JELD-WEN, Inc.

Marvin Windows and Doors

Pella Corporation

PGT Innovations

Ply Gem Holdings Inc.

Rustica Hardware

YKK AP Inc

Key Strategies

In December 2021- Alumil launched three new products, namely SΜΑΡΤΙΑ P100 Slim, SMARTIA P200 Slim, and SMARTIA P150 Urban to enhance working circumstances such as privacy, natural sunlight, and overall appearance.

In July 2021- Alumil developed an advanced sliding aluminum window (S650e-Motion) that operates with electric motion.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global aluminum door and window. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

