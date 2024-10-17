Aqueous Vets® Strengthens Channel Partner Program: Welcomes Eagle Control Corporation And Southern Sales, Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Safeguarding Communities Across 30 States from Contaminated Drinking Water

- AqueoUS Vets President & CEO Dr. Mirka WildererREDDING, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AqueoUS Vets® (AV®) continues its nationwide expansion fueled by the rapid growth of its Partner Program. Eagle Control Corporation and Southern Sales, Inc. join a network of 10 tier-one manufacturers' representatives, fostering a collaborative approach to support water utilities, consultants, and contractors. Together, through AV's Channel Partner Program, they are enhancing efforts to safeguard communities across the U.S. by ensuring sustainable access to clean, safe water. The addition of Eagle Control Corporation and Southern Sales, Inc. expands AV's service into Tennessee and Long Island, New York.AqueoUS Vets is a leading provider of innovative water treatment systems, addressing both long-standing and emerging contaminants across the U.S. Through its Channel Partner Program, AV ensures its state-of-the-art water filtration solutions are locally accessible, backed by a promise of unmatched engineering and design support. With a comprehensive, concept-to-commission approach, AqueoUS Vets offers a seamless, turnkey solution for system design, media selection, manufacturing, installation, and ongoing service. This holistic approach guarantees long-term operational reliability while delivering the lowest cost of ownership for custom water treatment systems.“At AqueoUS Vets, our mission is to remove PFAS and treat other contaminants of emerging concern from drinking water to protect our public health and the environment,” said AqueoUS Vets President & CEO Dr. Mirka Wilderer.“Protecting communities nationwide from the hazards of contaminated water is a commitment we take seriously. By expanding our network of trusted partners, we are able to deliver experienced, proven, and reliable water filtration solutions to ensure sustainable access to clean water for more customers.”For more information about AqueoUS Vets and its offerings, please visit .--About AqueoUS Vets ®AqueoUS Vets (AV) is a leading vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of water treatment systems that protect our health and the environment by removing PFAS and other contaminants of emerging concern (CECs). As a trusted industry leader, AV pairs its team of seasoned engineers and water industry professionals with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach to creating cutting-edge solutions for each end user. From concept to commission, AV's turnkey solutions encompass a full range of capabilities, including design, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and exemplary, long-term customer service. A proud member of the Bain Double Impact family, AV is passionate about ensuring sustainable social and environmental impact in the communities it serves. To learn more, visit .

