2024 “General Managers To Watch” Award Winners Announced By Questex’S Hotel Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex 's Hotel Management today announces winners of the annual“GMs to Watch” award, showcasing creative, resilient and dynamic leaders in the hospitality industry.
Each year, Hotel Management opens its call for nominations to the greater hospitality industry to nominate those who deserve widespread recognition. This year, more than 60 nominations were received, and 25 professionals were chosen by Hotel Management's senior editorial staff for their dedication and outstanding achievements.
The 2024“GMs to Watch”:
Ebrahim Ansari, Dual General Manager, Le Méridien & AC Hotel Denver Downtown
Julian Arredondo, General Manager, Origin Hotel Austin
Bob Cosgrove, General Manager, Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island
John Deck, General Manager, AC Hotel - Greenville, S.C.
Marco Diaz, General Manager, Courtyard Madison West/Middleton
Mark Fischer, General Manager, The Liberty Hotel
Ravi Gaur, General Manager, The Westin Alexandria Old Town
Sabrina Graves, General Manager, B Ocean Resort
Hazel Hagans Farris, General Manager, Le Méridien Washington, D.C., The Madison
Michael Hammes, General Manager/VP, Massanutten Resort
Kate Higgins, General Manager, Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
Kevin Hill, General Manager, Crowne Plaza Atlanta NE - Norcross
Kattie Killion, General Manager, Home2 Suites Bloomington, IN
Brittany Lagassee, General Manager, Residence Inn Jacksonville Mayo Clinic Area, Jacksonville, Florida
Melissa Martinez, General Manager, The Candlewood Suites
Robert Newton, Dual General Manager, Hampton Inn & Home2 Suites Tampa Downtown Channel District
Cody Odom, General Manager, Hotel Indigo New Orleans French Quarter
Didier Quintana, General Manager, Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Resort
Francesca Ramirez, General Manager, Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
Gil Reyes, Regional General Manager, The Westin Sarasota
Kali Russell, Dual General Manager, LaQuinta Inn & Suites and Comfort Suites, Springfield
Andrea Smith, General Manager, Homewood Suites by Hilton Orland Park
Nick Solomon, General Manager, The Scottsdale Resort & Spa, a Curio Collection Resort by Hilton
Donnamarie Stidum, General Manager, Home2Suites
Carissa Taylor, General Manager, AC Hotel Fort Worth Texas
“Recognized for their strategic leadership and hands-on approach, general managers are the backbone of a thriving hospitality operation. GMs play a pivotal role in shaping guest experiences, ensuring operational excellence and driving financial performance,” said Jennifer Glatt, Content Director and Editor-in-Chief with Questex Hospitality and Hotel Management.“Their ability to lead, adapt and maintain high standards is crucial to a hotel's success. Hotel Management congratulates its 2024 class of GMs to Watch.”
The 2024“GMs to Watch” winners are featured online in the November/December issue of Hotel Management. Visit to learn more.
About Hotel Management, a Division of Questex Hospitality Group
Hotel Management media and events creates content for the hospitality ecosystem with one shared goal of operating hotels efficiently and profitably. Hotel Management is a leading B2B centralized source for the latest news, trends and analysis across the hospitality industry. Stay up to date on breaking news in global and local development, technology, investment, operations, food & beverage, design and more.
About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer . Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better : travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer : life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences . We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.
Media Contacts
Jennifer Glatt
Editor-in-Chief & Content Director
212-895-8201
...
Alexandra Aldridge
Marketing Director
212-895-8284
...
MENAFN17102024004107003653ID1108790923
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.