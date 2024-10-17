2024 “General Managers To Watch” Award Winners Announced By Questex’S Hotel Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex 's Hotel Management today announces winners of the annual“GMs to Watch” award, showcasing creative, resilient and dynamic leaders in the hospitality industry.



Each year, Hotel Management opens its call for nominations to the greater hospitality to nominate those who deserve widespread recognition. This year, more than 60 nominations were received, and 25 professionals were chosen by Hotel Management's senior editorial staff for their dedication and outstanding achievements.

The 2024“GMs to Watch”:

Ebrahim Ansari, Dual General Manager, Le Méridien & AC Hotel Denver DowntownJulian Arredondo, General Manager, Origin Hotel AustinBob Cosgrove, General Manager, Sonesta Resort Hilton Head IslandJohn Deck, General Manager, AC Hotel - Greenville, S.C.Marco Diaz, General Manager, Courtyard Madison West/MiddletonMark Fischer, General Manager, The Liberty HotelRavi Gaur, General Manager, The Westin Alexandria Old TownSabrina Graves, General Manager, B Ocean ResortHazel Hagans Farris, General Manager, Le Méridien Washington, D.C., The MadisonMichael Hammes, General Manager/VP, Massanutten ResortKate Higgins, General Manager, Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph CollectionKevin Hill, General Manager, Crowne Plaza Atlanta NE - NorcrossKattie Killion, General Manager, Home2 Suites Bloomington, INBrittany Lagassee, General Manager, Residence Inn Jacksonville Mayo Clinic Area, Jacksonville, FloridaMelissa Martinez, General Manager, The Candlewood SuitesRobert Newton, Dual General Manager, Hampton Inn & Home2 Suites Tampa Downtown Channel DistrictCody Odom, General Manager, Hotel Indigo New Orleans French QuarterDidier Quintana, General Manager, Hilton Cabana Miami Beach ResortFrancesca Ramirez, General Manager, Hilton San Diego Gaslamp QuarterGil Reyes, Regional General Manager, The Westin SarasotaKali Russell, Dual General Manager, LaQuinta Inn & Suites and Comfort Suites, SpringfieldAndrea Smith, General Manager, Homewood Suites by Hilton Orland ParkNick Solomon, General Manager, The Scottsdale Resort & Spa, a Curio Collection Resort by HiltonDonnamarie Stidum, General Manager, Home2SuitesCarissa Taylor, General Manager, AC Hotel Fort Worth Texas

“Recognized for their strategic leadership and hands-on approach, general managers are the backbone of a thriving hospitality operation. GMs play a pivotal role in shaping guest experiences, ensuring operational excellence and driving financial performance,” said Jennifer Glatt, Content Director and Editor-in-Chief with Questex Hospitality and Hotel Management.“Their ability to lead, adapt and maintain high standards is crucial to a hotel's success. Hotel Management congratulates its 2024 class of GMs to Watch.”

The 2024“GMs to Watch” winners are featured online in the November/December issue of Hotel Management. Visit to learn more.

About Hotel Management, a Division of Questex Hospitality Group

Hotel Management media and events creates content for the hospitality ecosystem with one shared goal of operating hotels efficiently and profitably. Hotel Management is a leading B2B centralized source for the latest news, trends and analysis across the hospitality industry. Stay up to date on breaking news in global and local development, technology, investment, operations, food & beverage, design and more.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer . Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better : travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer : life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences . We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contacts

Jennifer Glatt

Editor-in-Chief & Content Director

212-895-8201

...

Alexandra Aldridge

Marketing Director

212-895-8284

...