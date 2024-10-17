In Partnership with Bahrain Internal Auditor’s Association and UAEIAA: The BIBF Successfully Concluded Masterclass in Internal Audit Essentials

(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Manama, Bahrain – 14th October 2024 – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), in collaboration with the Bahrain Internal Auditor’s Association (BIAA) and UAE Internal Auditors Association (UAEIAA), has successfully concluded an intensive five-day Masterclass in Internal Audit Essentials, Quality Assessment and Report Writing.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s business landscape, the programme provided participants with a robust foundation in internal audit principles, risk management, control processes, governance frameworks, and audit techniques. The content was meticulously aligned with market requirements, driven by the BIAA’s in-depth understanding of the region’s professional demands, ensuring participants were equipped with the skills and tools to enhance the effectiveness of their internal audit functions.

In addition to providing participants with in-depth knowledge of best practices, the programme offered valuable opportunities for networking and peer-to-peer learning, further enriching the experience for internal audit professionals from various sectors.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF, commented:

“At the BIBF, we are committed to offering cutting-edge training programmes that elevate professional skills in essential areas like internal auditing. By partnering with the Bahrain Internal Auditor’s Association, we ensure that our programmes are relevant and impactful, supporting professionals who play a vital role in safeguarding corporate governance and ensuring financial integrity across the region.”

Mr. Ali Sharif, President of the Bahrain Internal Auditor’s Association, emphasized the importance of such collaborations in raising industry standards:

“The Bahrain Internal Auditor’s Association is proud to partner with the BIBF in delivering this critical training. Internal auditors are the backbone of an organisation’s governance and risk management frameworks. Our role in shaping the curriculum to meet the evolving needs of the profession underscores our commitment to elevating the standards of internal auditing across Bahrain and the wider region. Initiatives like this Masterclass are pivotal in preparing professionals to face emerging challenges in corporate governance.”

The successful collaboration between BIBF, BIAA, and UAEIAA highlights the shared commitment to fostering excellence in internal audit training and supporting the region's growing demand for skilled professionals in financial governance and corporate accountability.





MENAFN17102024007102015274ID1108790912