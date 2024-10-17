MARRIOTT BONVOY RESORTS FOSTER WELLNESS THROUGH THE OUTDOORS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Find physical and mental balance across the Caribbean with outdoor activities

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International properties across the Caribbean provide a range of outdoor activities designed to enhance wellness and rejuvenate the spirit. Guests can enjoy the benefits of fresh air and natural surroundings while engaging in activities like yoga, guided snorkeling tours, and invigorating rounds of golf. These experiences not only promote physical but also foster mental well-being, allowing visitors to connect with nature and find balance. Embark on a refreshing vacation at these renowned hotels and resorts, where wellness and adventure go hand in hand:

Desert Bathing Experience at Aruba Marriott

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino : The Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino invites guests to embrace the healing power of nature through its desert bathing experience. This curated wellness offering encourages relaxation and mindfulness, while boosting mood and immunity. Guests can enjoy a healthy picnic basket for two, complete with nutritious snacks, along with transportation to and from the property. The experience also includes a yoga mat for grounding practices and a soothing massage for two, allowing couples to fully immerse themselves in the tranquility of their surroundings.

To book this luxurious, natural experience, please contact [email protected] .

The Ritz Carlton, St. Thomas : The Ritz Carlton, St. Thomas encourages guests to embrace the latest wellness trends through embarking on an unforgettable island-hopping journey through the British and U.S. Virgin Islands aboard the luxurious 65-foot catamaran, Lady Lynsey II. Just steps from the beach at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas, the adventure begins with a sail to lush St. John, where guests can snorkel in the vibrant waters of Trunk Bay, promoting physical fitness and mindfulness in nature. Then, unwind at the tranquil Maho Bay, an ideal spot for relaxation and digital detox. Alternatively, travelers can visit lively Jost Van Dyke, renowned for its Soggy Dollar Bar, where they can sip on a Painkiller while basking on the stunning beach – perfect for social wellness and connection. Guests should not miss the breathtaking Baths of Virgin Gorda, celebrated for their unique rock formations and crystal-clear waters, which offer a natural setting for reflection and rejuvenation. After a day of exploration, guests can return to The Ritz-Carlton to unwind in a private poolside cabana, savoring refreshing cocktails and breathtaking sunset views-all while indulging in the luxury and personalized service that enhance their wellness journey.

Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino : The Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino invites guests to rejuvenate their spirits with a guided kayak tour of the Bio Bay, one of the island's three enchanting bioluminescent bays. The possibility of seeing bioluminescence is trending among vacationers, and booking through the property's tour desk allows guests to experience the magic of paddling through the glowing waters of Fajardo, PR, while connecting with nature. This two-hour adventure not only promotes physical activity and cardiovascular health but also offers a serene escape from daily life through its meditative qualities. With round-trip transportation included, guests can fully immerse themselves in this unique and revitalizing experience.

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico:

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort has the island's most challenging golf course, attracting both seasoned golfers and beginners alike. Set against breathtaking scenery, this course provides couples with a perfect opportunity to bond while learning the game together. Beyond just a sport, golfing here serves as a meditative practice, allowing players to focus on their swings and breathe in the refreshing coastal air. This unique blend of physical fitness and mindful relaxation makes the golfing experience at Bahia Beach truly therapeutic.

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman:

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman invites guests to embark on a Botanical Tour, an enchanting experience that allows them to stroll through beautifully landscaped gardens featuring a variety of native plants and exotic species. As guests wander along the paths, they can breathe in the fragrant aromas and enjoy the serene ambiance of this meticulously curated space. The hotel provides a detailed brochure to guide visitors on a self-led tour. This elegantly crafted resource offers insightful information about the plant life encountered along the way, enriching the experience with educational content that enhances appreciation for the island's botanical diversity.

JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort and Spa :

At the JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort and Spa, guests can experience a rejuvenating escape amidst lush greenery and white sandy beaches. The resort offers a variety of outdoor wellness-focused activities, including water aerobics and daily beachside yoga, perfect for enhancing both physical fitness and mental clarity. Snorkeling and water trampolining provide more vigorous physical fitness, and both are currently popular outdoor activities. With a private swimmable beach for relaxation and reflection, this island getaway is designed to nourish the body and soul.

Curacao Marriott Beach Resort : The Curacao Marriott Beach Resort is a lesser-known gem, offering the perfect backdrop for a refreshing family vacation. With a daily calendar filled with wellness-focused events and activities, guests can engage in games, aquarobics, yoga, and tennis, all designed to produce physical fitness and family bonding. Individual sports, live entertainment, and meals are also available throughout the day in open-air facilities. The Curacao Marriott Beach Resort is adopting trending outdoor wellness activities – beginning October 8, guided snorkeling sessions will allow families to explore vibrant underwater ecosystems, while kayaking and jet skiing offer additional opportunities for adventure and exercise. For those seeking more excitement, ATV tours, buggy excursions, catamaran trips and swimming with dolphins enhance the wellness journey by encouraging connection with nature and loved ones.

