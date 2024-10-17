Japan Discovers Unexploded Wartime Bombs Near Miyako Airport

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Oct 17 (IANS) Two 250-kilogram bombs were discovered near Miyako Airport in Japan's Okinawa this month, local reported on Thursday.

The unexploded bombs, the same size as the unexploded bomb that detonated on the taxiway leading to Miyazaki Airport on October 2, were found in a field adjacent to the Miyako Airport, reports Xinhua, quoting national broadcaster NHK, citing information from the Miyakojima city government.

The Miyakojima is coordinating with the Japan Self-Defense Forces' specialised unit to ensure the swift disposal of the newly discovered bombs.

In the wake of the explosion at Miyazaki Airport earlier this month, Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has begun emergency surveys at five airports on Wednesday.

These airports are all located on former Japanese military sites where unexploded ordnance has been previously discovered. Last year, five US-made 50-kilogram bombs were found near the Miyako Airport.

In Okinawa, 250-kilogram bombs continue to be found at a rate of several times a year. Although they may appear rusted on the outside, many are discovered in a condition where the detonating mechanism remains active and could potentially cause an explosion.