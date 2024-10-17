Oneplus Confirms The Release Date For Oxygenos 15 Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2024 - Global tech company OnePlus announced that it will launch its latest mobile operating system, OxygenOS 15, via an event on its official channels on October 24th, 2024, at 3:30 PM GMT. As one of the first operating systems based on the Android 15 update, OxygenOS 15 leverages OnePlus's extensive research and deep user insights to create a new generation of software that embodies the iconic Never Settle spirit. Equipped with industry-leading Fast&Smooth experience , meaningful new AI features and a distinctive design style that highlights OnePlus's personality, OxygenOS 15 is set to be the fastest and most user-friendly OxygenOS ever.





Speed meets AI



Offering users a Fast & Smooth, burdenless experience has always been the core philosophy guiding OnePlus's product development. In the all-new OxygenOS 15, OnePlus has integrated industry-leading software algorithm technology, creatively reconstructing the underlying animations of the Android platform to achieve an unprecedentedly smooth animation effect. Additionally, Oxygen OS 15 refreshes its designs to bring a unique visual style that highlights OnePlus' individuality and seamlessly integrates the brand's delightful and burdenless style. With close communication with community users, OnePlus has also brought surprising features that empower multi-tasking scenarios and personality expression.



Moreover, OxygenOS 15 introduces OnePlus's latest AI features, aimed at empowering users with advanced technology. These features are strategically designed across multiple common scenarios to maximize productivity and creativity, making life easier for each user. The new OxygenOS 15 will be a perfect combination of speed, performance, and intelligence.



OxygenOS 15 is a testament to OnePlus's commitment to innovation and delivering an outstanding software experience centered on user needs.





About OnePlus OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand that challenges conventional concepts of technology. Founded on the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing alongside its community of users and fans.



