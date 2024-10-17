Monument Real Estate Services Selects Funnel To Drive Operational Efficiencies And Exceptional Renter And Team Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Renter-centric® CRM and AI solution rolls out across entire 6,000-unit portfolio

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Funnel Leasing , the best AI-infused multifamily CRM, today announced their newest client, Monument Services (MRES), an asset and property management company with experience in a range of multifamily markets nationwide, is rolling out the Renter-Centric® CRM and popular Virtual Assistant (VA) AI solution portfolio-wide. This partnership demonstrates MRES' commitment to improve their resident and employee experience through automating mundane workflows, and freeing teams to take care of high-value tasks with exceptional customer experience.

"We are thrilled to find a true technology partner in Funnel, whose platform will finally allow us to operate with greater flexibility and give our teams time back to focus on what matters most: our communities and our residents," said Erin Knight, President, MRES. "After a long search, we found that the AI and automation built into Funnel's CRM allows for multi-property portfolio-wide workflows that no other solution could provide."

Florida-based MRES currently manages a portfolio of close to 6,000 units in markets throughout the Southeast and Midwest regions of the U.S. Their employee experience is well respected in the multifamily space, as they were selected as a 2024 Best Places to Work in Multifamily, and a 2024 Best Places to Work in Multifamily for Women.

"We are proud to partner with Monument, the value that they place in their employee and resident experience aligns with the changes they're able to make in their business through Funnel," said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. "We are proud to be the technology to enable their excellent renter experience while driving efficiencies across their portfolio through AI, automation, and the new operating model."

About Funnel

provides a win to three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who demand a better customer experience. Funnel's AI and automation-infused CRM is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric® platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

About Monument Real Estate Services

Monument Real Estate Services (MRES) is an asset and property management company with experience in a range of multifamily markets nationwide. MRES currently manages a portfolio of close to 6,000 units in markets throughout the Southwest, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. For additional information, visit .

Media Contact:

Hannah O'Leary, Sr. Manager Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Funnel

