8 Martyrs And Several Injured In Israeli Airstrike On Home West Of Gaza City

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza/ PNN

Eight citizens were martyred and others last night as Israeli warplanes targeted a home in Gaza City.

Medical sources reported that the hit the home of Al "Haloo" family on Al-Sina'a Street in the southwest of Gaza City. Additionally, Israeli aircraft bombed a home belonging to Saleh family opposite Abu Rashid pond from the western side in Jabalia camp, northern Gaza.

Israeli artillery shelled northern Al-Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

In a related context, medical teams on Thursday retrieved the bodies of 6 martyrs in Al-Fukhari town, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Local sources reported that the medical teams retrieved the bodies from under the rubble of a house in Al-Fukhari that had been previously targeted by Israeli airstrikes.

Israeli forces continue their assault on Gaza Strip, by land, sea, and air, since October 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of 42,409 citizens and injuries to 99,153 others, the majority of whom are children and women. This figure is still preliminary, as thousands remain missing under the rubble.



