Bahraich Violence: Two Suspects Shot While Fleeing To Nepal, One Dead, Says Police

( MENAFN - Live Mint) One of the suspects in the Bahraich violence case, identified as Sarfaraz, died on Thursday after being shot by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Another suspect, Talib, was also shot as both attempted to escape to Nepal.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.