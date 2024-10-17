عربي


Bahraich Violence: Two Suspects Shot While Fleeing To Nepal, One Dead, Says Police

10/17/2024 3:11:56 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) One of the suspects in the Bahraich violence case, identified as Sarfaraz, died on Thursday after being shot by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Another suspect, Talib, was also shot as both attempted to escape to Nepal.

Live Mint

