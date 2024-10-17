Former One Direction member Liam Payne passes away at 31

(MENAFN) Liam Payne, a former member of the boy One Direction, tragically passed away after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires at the age of 31. The incident occurred on Wednesday at a hotel located on Costa Rica Street in the Palermo neighborhood, as confirmed by local police in a statement to a US news agency.



According to the police report, officers from the 14B Police Station responded to a 911 call regarding an aggressive individual who appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The statement did not specifically identify the individual as Payne. Prior to this incident, Payne had been seen in Argentina attending a concert by his former bandmate Niall Horan on October 2, with videos from the event circulating on social media.



Payne had recently celebrated his 31st birthday in the UK, sharing moments from the occasion on his Snapchat account. Originally from Wolverhampton, West Midlands, he was the youngest of three siblings and had attended the City of Wolverhampton College, where he studied music technology.



Best known as a member of One Direction, which also featured Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Horan, Payne gained fame after the band formed in 2010 on the UK version of the reality competition show “The X Factor.” In a 2015 interview with Entertainment Weekly, he expressed his love for performing and songwriting, mentioning that he was particularly proud of co-writing the song “What a Feeling” with Louis Tomlinson, inspired by the sound of Fleetwood Mac.

MENAFN17102024000045015839ID1108789677