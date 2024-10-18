UN Expects 345,000 Palestinians In Gaza To Face Catastrophic Hunger In Winter

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UN agencies expected Thursday that 345,000 Gazans will face catastrophic hunger in winter after the decline in the flow of humanitarian aid, warning of the risk of famine spreading throughout the Strip.

The UN agencies and non-governmental organizations stated in a joint report published Thursday that these numbers are compared to 133,000 people currently classified as suffering from what they said was catastrophic food insecurity, considering that the increase in the flow of humanitarian aid during the summer somewhat alleviated the suffering of the people of Gaza, before a smaller amount of commercial and humanitarian supplies entered the Strip last September.

The report explained that as a result, the number of people facing catastrophic food insecurity between next November and April 2025 is expected to reach 345,000 people, equivalent to 16 percent of the population of the Strip, stressing that the recent sharp decline in aid entry will significantly limit families' ability to feed their members and access basic goods and services in the coming months, unless the situation changes.

The Israeli occupation army has continued its aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, committing many massacres against the Palestinians, due to the intensive and violent bombing by air, sea and land, leaving behind an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.

MENAFN18102024000067011011ID1108794333