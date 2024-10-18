Rajasthan: Suspicious Man-Eater Leopard Shot Dead

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 18 (IANS) Amid rising on civilians in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, the Forest Department and shot dead a leopard in Udaipur on Friday in the Madar area near the city.

As soon as the news of the leopard being shot dead spread in the area, people from nearby areas including Parmdar, Bandarwada, Rathod ka Guda, Kayalon ka Guda, and Godan Kala villages gathered near Madar Bada Talab.

“There are many leopards around here and after the woman's death, the entire village is scared,” the locals said.

However, the Forest Department DFO said that it needs to be confirmed if this is the same man-eating leopard which attacked the residents.

“Whether the big cat killed the civilians will be confirmed only after due investigation,” the DFO added.

Ward Panch of Madar Panchayat said that there is panic among the residents after the increasing number of leopard attacks.

Reportedly, the leopard has killed around 10 persons in the last one month. A few days back the wild animal had also attacked two women in the area, killing one of the women.

Locals said that there have been two leopard attacks in Madar village in just last five days. On Wednesday, two women working in the field were attacked while one (Mangibai) succumbed to injuries during treatment the other woman (Kesibai) sustained grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment.

On Tuesday night, the leopard also killed a calf in Paldi village while on Sunday, the big cat had killed another calf in Badi village.

On October 3rd, the administration issued shoot-at-sight orders after another man-eater leopard killed eight people in Udaipur.