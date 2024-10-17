The New 'All Out 36'? Cricket Australia Trolls India After Bengaluru Batting Collapse

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Australia took a dig at Rohit Sharma and Co., after Team India skittled for 46 in the first Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru.

Pacers Matt Henry and William O'Rourke wreaked havoc on India batting line up as the duo shared nine wickets to bowl out India for just 46 on day 2. Rishabh Pant was top scorer for the host with 20 off 49 in the innings that saw five ducks.

With this, India have recorded their lowest total at home and third lowest Test score overall. India's previous lowest at home was 75 against the West Indies in New Delhi in 1987. Their lowest overall is 36 against Australia in a pink-ball Adelaide Test in 2020.

Trolling India for their disastrous batting collapse, Cricket Australia shared a highlights from India's 36-all from 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on social media with a caption, "Is 'All Out 46' the new 'All Out 36'?"

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also trolled India and shared, "Look on the bright side Indian fans .. at least you have got past 36 .."

Under overcast condition, Henry exhibited great control on line and length to pick 5-15 and also reached the landmark of 100 Test wickets. O'Rourke, playing in his first Test in India, made a fantastic impression with his awkward bounce and mixing of lengths to pick 4-22 while veteran pacer Tim Southee took a scalp.

With conditions heavily favouring an accurate New Zealand bowling line-up and backed up brilliantly by their fielders, India didn't show the desired batting application to grind it out against swing or seam and fell without doing much. Only Rishabh Pant (20) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) reached double figures in a sorry Indian batting show laced with five ducks.