Over 230 Searches Across 20 Regions: Ukraine Dismantles Drug Cartel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The law enforcement officials conducted over 230 searches across 20 regions of Ukraine, during which they discovered and dismantled 19 drug laboratories.

This was reported by Interior Ihor Klymenko on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

According to him, "the dismantled a drug cartel whose members manufactured and sold psychotropic substances through channels in a messaging app."

The minister noted that the law enforcement conducted more than 230 searches across 20 regions, apprehending over 60 individuals. Nineteen drug laboratories were dismantled, which produced nearly a ton of amphetamine and Alpha-PVP each month.

According to Klymenko, the criminals' income reached over UAH

350 million per month.

"This is how the fight against drug trafficking should be: systematic and primarily aimed at those who supply the drugs," Klymenko emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, four drug dealers belonging to an organized crime group were arrested in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.