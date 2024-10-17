History Museum Presents Shah Ismail Khatai's 516-Year-Old Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The National History Museum has hosted a presentation of Shah
Ismail Khatai's 516-year-old decree, Azernews
reports.
This decree was purchased this year by an Azerbaijani citizen at
the renowned Christie's auction in England and gifted to the
Historical Museum.
The document was signed by Shah Ismail Khatai (1487-1524) on
July 4, 1508 (the 25th of Safar in the year 914 of the Hijri-Qamari
calendar).
The decree is written in Persian in "qara şikəstə" script and
has been confirmed with Khatai's seal. The document, being one of
the decrees concerning property matters of the Safavid ruler, holds
special significance due to its complete and sealed condition.
Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Academician Rafael
Huseynov; Chairman of the Culture Committee Polad Bulbuloglu; the
Culture Ministry's representatives as well as other cultural and
science figures attended the presentation ceremony.
In his speech, Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov underlined
that the return and preservation of historical and cultural
heritage belonging to our people is always a focus of our
state.
He noted that this is also one of the main directions of the
country's cultural policy.
"The support from our citizens for the work carried out by state
institutions in this area is commendable, and such initiatives
demonstrate our society's solidarity and attachment to national
values," he said.
This rare document, belonging to the early years of the Safavid
Empire, is not only a valuable exhibit regarding Azerbaijan's
statehood traditions but also a historical source for future
generations.
President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS)
Academic Isa Habibbayli assessed the arrival of a document signed
by Shah Ismail Khatai as a significant historical and political
event.
Academy Director Naila Valikhanlı stated that the return of
samples of Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage has
already become a tradition.
"The fact that the decree of Shah Ismail Khatai, a great son of
the Azerbaijani people, commander, and poet, was purchased and
gifted to our museum through the personal initiative of one of our
citizens is a real demonstration of patriotism. This also reflects
our people's determination to preserve and cherish their history,"
she said.
Naila Valikhanli also reported that the decree would be
exhibited in the museum's permanent exhibition, stating that its
arrival in Azerbaijan coincides with the 500th anniversary of Shah
Ismail Khatai's death, which carries symbolic meaning.
Director of ANAS's Institute of History and Ethnology, Professor
Karim Shukurov, shared thoughts on Khatai's statecraft, while
Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers Union Ilgar Fahmi discussed his
literary contributions.
At the end of the event, an artistic-musical composition was
presented by the National Ensemble of Ancient Traditional Musical
Instruments of the State Museum of Azerbaijani Musical Culture.
