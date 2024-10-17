History Museum Presents Shah Ismail Khatai's 516-Year-Old Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The National History Museum has hosted a presentation of Shah Ismail Khatai's 516-year-old decree, Azernews reports.

This decree was purchased this year by an Azerbaijani at the renowned Christie's auction in England and gifted to the Historical Museum.

The document was signed by Shah Ismail Khatai (1487-1524) on July 4, 1508 (the 25th of Safar in the year 914 of the Hijri-Qamari calendar).

The decree is written in Persian in "qara şikəstə" script and has been confirmed with Khatai's seal. The document, being one of the decrees concerning property matters of the Safavid ruler, holds special significance due to its complete and sealed condition.

Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Academician Rafael Huseynov; Chairman of the Culture Committee Polad Bulbuloglu; the Culture Ministry's representatives as well as other cultural and science figures attended the presentation ceremony.

In his speech, Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov underlined that the return and preservation of historical and cultural heritage belonging to our people is always a focus of our state.

He noted that this is also one of the main directions of the country's cultural policy.

"The support from our citizens for the work carried out by state institutions in this area is commendable, and such initiatives demonstrate our society's solidarity and attachment to national values," he said.

This rare document, belonging to the early years of the Safavid Empire, is not only a valuable exhibit regarding Azerbaijan's statehood traditions but also a historical source for future generations.

President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Academic Isa Habibbayli assessed the arrival of a document signed by Shah Ismail Khatai as a significant historical and political event.

Academy Director Naila Valikhanlı stated that the return of samples of Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage has already become a tradition.

"The fact that the decree of Shah Ismail Khatai, a great son of the Azerbaijani people, commander, and poet, was purchased and gifted to our museum through the personal initiative of one of our citizens is a real demonstration of patriotism. This also reflects our people's determination to preserve and cherish their history," she said.

Naila Valikhanli also reported that the decree would be exhibited in the museum's permanent exhibition, stating that its arrival in Azerbaijan coincides with the 500th anniversary of Shah Ismail Khatai's death, which carries symbolic meaning.

Director of ANAS's Institute of History and Ethnology, Professor Karim Shukurov, shared thoughts on Khatai's statecraft, while Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers Union Ilgar Fahmi discussed his literary contributions.

At the end of the event, an artistic-musical composition was presented by the National Ensemble of Ancient Traditional Musical Instruments of the State Museum of Azerbaijani Musical Culture.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr