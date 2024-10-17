Significant Drop In Temperatures With Mild Autumnal Weather Expected

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 17 (Petra) -- Temperatures across Jordan will experience a noticeable drop on Thursday, falling slightly below seasonal averages, according to a report from the Meteorological Department.Most regions will see pleasant autumnal weather, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba are expected to remain mild. Low-altitude clouds will be visible throughout the day, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that may occasionally strengthen.The report forecasts that Friday and Saturday will bring similar weather patterns, with mild conditions across most regions. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba are anticipated to stay moderate, while low-altitude clouds will persist. There is a slight chance of light morning showers in limited northern areas of the kingdom. Moderate northwesterly winds are expected to continue, with occasional increases in intensity.By Sunday, temperatures are predicted to rise slightly; however, autumnal weather will remain predominant in most regions, with mild conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds are likely to shift from northwesterly to northeasterly, maintaining moderate speeds.Today's high and low temperatures for East Amman are forecast to range between 26 C and 15 C, while West Amman can expect temperatures between 24 C and 13 C. The northern highlands are predicted to range between 22 C and 12 C, with the Sharah highlands seeing temperatures from 23 C to 11 C. In the Dead Sea and Aqaba, temperatures are expected to reach between 33 C and 21 C.