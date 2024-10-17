National Library Celebrates Fuzuli City Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan National Library has launched a virtual exhibition "October 17 - Fuzuli City Day" as well as a traditional book exhibition with the same name, Azernews reports.

The virtual features photos about Fuzuli city as well as the restoration and reconstruction works being carried out. It showcases books, articles, and various materials in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English that reflect the Homeland War and the great Victory available in the library's collection.

The traditional exhibition displays literature about the history of Fuzuli city, its toponyms, ancient material and cultural heritage sites, the Homeland War, the glorious Victory, and the heroic figures who have made history, as well as the stories of soldiers and officers and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of our country. The exhibition will last for one week. You can explore the virtual exhibition at the following link .

Note that October 17 has been etched in the history of the Azerbaijani people as the day the city of Fuzuli was freed from Armenian occupation.

On July 31, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev issued an order to establish city days for the liberated regions of Azerbaijan.

According to this order, October 17 will be annually celebrated as Fuzuli City Day.

Fuzuli was under Armenian occupation from August 23, 1993. Thanks to the successful military operations conducted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the 44-Day Patriotic War , led by President Ilham Aliyev, the Fuzuli district and its 62 settlements were liberated.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr