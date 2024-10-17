National Library Celebrates Fuzuli City Day
Azerbaijan National Library has launched a virtual exhibition
"October 17 - Fuzuli City Day" as well as a traditional book
exhibition with the same name, Azernews
reports.
The virtual exhibition features photos about Fuzuli city as well
as the restoration and reconstruction works being carried out. It
showcases books, articles, and various materials in Azerbaijani,
Russian, and English that reflect the Homeland War and the great
Victory available in the library's collection.
The traditional exhibition displays literature about the history
of Fuzuli city, its toponyms, ancient material and cultural
heritage sites, the Homeland War, the glorious Victory, and the
heroic figures who have made history, as well as the stories of
soldiers and officers and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for
the territorial integrity of our country. The exhibition will last
for one week. You can explore the virtual exhibition at the
following link .
Note that October 17 has been etched in the history of the
Azerbaijani people as the day the city of Fuzuli was freed from
Armenian occupation.
On July 31, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev issued an order to
establish city days for the liberated regions of Azerbaijan.
According to this order, October 17 will be annually celebrated
as Fuzuli City Day.
Fuzuli was under Armenian occupation from August 23, 1993.
Thanks to the successful military operations conducted by the
Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the 44-Day Patriotic War , led by
President Ilham Aliyev, the Fuzuli district and its 62 settlements
were liberated.
