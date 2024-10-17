Egypt, Iran Discuss Mideast De-Escalation During Cairo Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and Iranian Foreign Abbas Araghchi affirmed on Thursday the need for de-escalation in Middle East region to avoid and an all-out war.

This came during a meeting between the two in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Dr. Ahmad Fahmy, Presidential spokesman, said that Al-Sisi and Araghchi discussed during their meeting the latest developments in the region and efforts to halt the aggression and reach a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

Al-Sisi called for putting an end to the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, allowing relief aid and assistance to reach civilians in both locations.

On his part, Araghchi commended Egypt's efforts to seek stability and security in the Middle East.

He also conveyed greetings from the Iranian leadership to the President and also reflected Iran's keenness on bolstering cooperation in all possible domains. (end)

