Irish Prime Minister Calls On EU To Do More To Deal With Crisis In Middle East

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Irish Prime Simon Harris said that the European Union must do more to deal with the crisis in the Middle East, noting that he would be discussing the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine with his fellow EU leaders

Harris, who is in Brussels for the European Council, said ''the humanitarian impact of the conflict in Gaza and now Lebanon is alarming. The EU must do more.''

"I have repeatedly said that all countries and organizations must use all levers at our disposal to bring about a ceasefire," he added, noting that he will continue his calls, alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, for a review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which has only become more pressing since the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice in July on the Israeli entity's illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories.

The Irish Prime Minister affirmed that he would also engage with other member states with troops serving in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to "ensure that our peacekeepers are fully protected", stressing that the EU needs to send a strong signal of support for UNIFIL.

He also stated that the deliberate targeting by the Israeli entity of UNIFIL positions is against international law and cannot be tolerated.

