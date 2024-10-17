Dubai T100 Triathlon Welcomes Patronage Of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum After Elevation To World Championship Final

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Taking place during Dubai Challenge, the inaugural T100 event in the region offers stunning views, a challenging swim course, and an exciting bike course through Dubai's most iconic landmarks.

Dubai, UAE – 17 October 2024: The organisers of the highly anticipated Dubai T100 Triathlon World Championship Final are honoured to announce the event now falls under the patronage of H.H. Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, following the exciting news that Dubai will now be host to the final event of the T100 World Tour.

A new perspective for athletes and spectators combined

Staged and organised in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council, the scenic Sunrise Beach in Jumeirah has also been announced as the new swim venue, which adds an exciting dimension to the event with its breathtaking skyline views and beach-side location. From the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf to Dubai's iconic skyline – highlighted by landmarks like Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and the towering Burj Khalifa – the bike segment leads participants to the historic Meydan Racecourse, which will also serve as the transition area for the race's final leg.

The run course will also take place around the Meydan area, where athletes will race to the finish line in front of spectators at Dubai's premier horse racing venue. The location is designed to enhance spectator engagement, offering clear sightlines to the athletes at key stages of the race.

Sunrise Beach allows for scalability to accommodate the growing demand and future expansion of the T100 World Tour, and in turn, sees 600 new Sprint Triathlon spots made available for the 2024 edition.

Age-group athletes will compete across various categories, including the brand-new 100km distance - a 2km swim, 80km bike ride, and 18km run - adding to the event's prestige. The sprint race, featuring a 750m swim, 20km bike ride, and 5km run, remains a fantastic opportunity for both new and experienced athletes. And with 600 new Sprint Triathlon spots opened up, even more participants can experience triathlon in one of the world's most vibrant cities.

Sam Renouf, CEO of the PTO, noted:“Sunrise Beach offers a stunning location for the swim and breathtaking views of the city's iconic skyline. It will give us a fitting venue for the Dubai T100 Triathlon World Championship Final and climax of the T100 Triathlon World Tour's inaugural season - as well as showcase Dubai as one of the world's leading sports destinations.”

All-Inclusive Weekend Celebrating Health, Wellness and Inclusivity

Scheduled for 16-17 November 2024 in Dubai, the T100 Triathlon World Championship Final is set to be a defining event in Dubai's growing portfolio of world-class sporting competitions and will take place within the 30 days of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) – an initiative driven by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to integrate physical activity into everyday life for the population and make Dubai one of the most active cities in the world.

With Dubai continuing to position itself as a one of the world's leading destinations for elite sport and mass participation events, the Dubai T100 Triathlon World Championship Final exemplifies the city's commitment to excellence in sports tourism, athlete experience, community wellness and inclusivity.

The weekend will also showcase a spectator-friendly elite race, which will serve as the grand finale of the seven-event global T100 Triathlon World Tour and promises an action-packed display of athleticism from some of the sport's biggest names. The full elite field will be announced in the coming weeks, and is expected to feature a star-studded line-up of Olympic champions, world champions, and fan-favourite pro triathletes in both the men's and women's divisions.

In addition to the age group and elite triathlon races, for those not quite ready to take on the challenge of a full triathlon, the weekend schedule features The Music Run - an un-timed, energy filled fun-run, perfect for participants of all ages and abilities. Unlike traditional running events, The Music Run features an 5km course where runners can move to the beat of high-energy music culminating in a festival, complete with live music, entertainment, and activities. The all-inclusive sport-entertainment format will create an unforgettable, fun-filled experience for all in line with the DFC spirit.

Registration and Information

Registrations for the T100 (100km) race is now sold out. However, registration for The Music Run, which welcomes participants of all levels to join in on the fun and excitement, and those additional Sprint distance spots, are open.

For more information on the T100 Triathlon World Championship Final, including registration details and the full race weekend schedule.