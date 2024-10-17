IRCTC Booking: Advance Reservation Period For Railway Tickets Reduced From 120 Days To 60 Days, Says Report
(MENAFN- Live Mint) IRCTC booking: Advance reservation period for Railway tickets reduced from 120 days to 60 days, with effect from November 1, CNBC-TV18 reported citing sources.
This is a breaking story, updates awaited...
