Nayab Singh Saini Swearing In: Full List Of Ministers Who Took Oath Alongside Haryana CM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Nayab Singh Saini, the 54-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader took oath as the Chief of Haryana on Thursday during a grand ceremony in Panchkula. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP bigwigs and NDA partners in attendance the CM was sworn in on the auspicious day of Valmiki Jayanti.

Nayab Singh Saini was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party following October 8 assembly poll results. The BJP secured an unprecedented third term in Haryana general assembly held on October 5. The party secured a clear majority in the 90-member constituency. BJP won 48 seats while the Congress won 37 seats. This marks third successive BJP government BJP in Haryana.

Alongside Nayab Singh Saini , other ministers who took oath to office on October 17 include:



Krishan Kumar Bedi

Shruti Chaudhary

Arti Singh Rao

Rajesh Nagar - MoS (Independent Charge) Gaurav Gautam- MoS (Independent Charge)

Anil Vij
Krishan Lal Pawar
Rao Narbir Singh
Mahipal Dhanda
Vipul Goel
Arvind Kumar Sharma
Shyam Singh Rana
Ranbir Singh Gangwa

Sage-poet Maharshi Valmiki, who is also known as Adi Kavi, is the author of the Hindu epic Ramayana and a revered figure, especially among Dalits. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the OBC leader for the second time amid stringent security arrangement.

Union minister and BJP president J P Nadda, Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, and several Chief ministers of various BJP-ruled states were also present at the swearing in ceremony.

Before arriving at the venue for the oath taking ceremony visited the Valmiki Bhawan. To seek divine blessings, Haryana CM offered prayers at a gurdwara and the Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula. PM Modi is set to chair a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting today in Chandigarh after the ceremony from 3:00 pm till 5:00 pm.