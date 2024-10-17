Nuclear Power Emerges As Key Player In A.I. Energy Future

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tech giants are turning to nuclear to power their growing AI data centers. This shift addresses the increasing energy demands of AI systems while meeting sustainability goals.



Google recently partnered with Kairos Power to develop small modular reactors (SMRs) for its AI data centers. The project aims to bring multiple SMRs by 2030, with more planned through 2035.



Amazon made three significant nuclear energy investments on October 16, 2024. These include agreements with Energy Northwest and Dominion Energy to develop SMRs in Washington State and Virginia.



Amazon also invested $500 million in X-Energy, a company developing advanced SMR technology. Microsoft joined the trend in September 2024 by supporting a plan to reopen the Three Mile Island nuclear plant to power its data centers.



Nuclear power appeals to tech companies for several reasons. It offers a stable, round-the-clock power supply crucial for data centers. Nuclear plants also produce minimal greenhouse gas emissions during operation, aligning with net-zero carbon goals.







SMRs have gained particular attention due to their flexibility and potentially faster deployment compared to traditional large-scale nuclear plants. This scalability makes them attractive for companies looking to quickly increase energy capacity.



However, challenges remain. SMR technology is still in the early stages and not widely deployed commercially. Nuclear projects often face high costs and potential delays.

Nuclear Power's Role in Powering the AI Revolution

Public perception issues, including safety concerns and waste disposal questions, also persist. Despite these obstacles, the trend towards nuclear power in tech continues.



Wood Mackenzie projects global nuclear power capacity could more than double to 669 GW by 2050, suggesting a significant role for nuclear energy in AI's future.



The International Energy Agency predicts data centers may account for up to one-third of the increase in U.S. electricity demand from 2024 through 2026. This surge drives tech companies to explore all available options.



The move towards nuclear powe r represents a pragmatic approach to a complex problem. It balances the need for reliable, high-capacity power with environmental concerns.



As technology develops and regulations evolve, nuclear energy may become integral to AI infrastructure. This shift highlights the tech industry's innovative spirit, demonstrating a willingness to explore unconventional solutions.



The coming years will reveal whether this bold strategy successfully powers the AI revolution while meeting sustainability targets. The future of AI may be more closely tied to nuclear energy than previously thought.

